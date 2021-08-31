Pilots' union sues Southwest over changes made in pandemic

With the city skyline in the background, a Southwest Airlines jetliner taxis to the west runway for takeoff from Denver International Airport, Tuesday, Aug. 24, 2021, in Denver. The pilots’ union is suing Southwest Airlines, saying that rules the airline put into place before and during the pandemic have changed pay rates and working rules, in violation of federal labor law. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
·1 min read

DALLAS (AP) — The pilots’ union is suing Southwest Airlines, saying that rules the airline put into place before and during the pandemic have changed pay rates and working rules, in violation of federal labor law.

The union says any changes that affect pay or working conditions must be negotiated, but that Southwest has made unilateral changes even while the two sides are at the bargaining table.

The Southwest Airlines Pilots Association, or SWAPA, filed the lawsuit Monday in federal district court in Dallas, where Southwest is based.

Southwest has been forced to respond to “unpredictable challenges” during the pandemic, said Russell McCrady, the airline's vice president of labor relations.

“The airline disagrees with SWAPA’s claims that any COVID-related changes over the past few months required negotiation,” he said.

Southwest has enjoyed better management-labor relations than other large U.S. airlines, and it boasts of never furloughing an employee. However, the lawsuit is the latest evidence of the carrier's increasingly strained relationship with unions, which represent 83% of its 56,000 employees.

Southwest — like its rivals — paid incentives for thousands of employees to quit last year, only to be caught short when travel picked up this summer. Unions for frontline workers including pilots and flight attendants have blamed management for many delayed and canceled flights.

The pilots' union is considering airing its grievances by picketing at airports later this year.

The two sides began negotiating over a new contract in January 2020.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • NJ Gov. Murphy on accepting Afghan refugees: 'New Jersey wants to do its fair share'

    Phil Murphy talks about his plan to accept Afghanis, potentially extending unemployment benefits and how the state’s schools are going to safely return to the classroom.

  • COVID recession pushed Social Security insolvency up a year

    The sharp shock of the coronavirus recession pushed Social Security a year closer to insolvency but left Medicare’s exhaustion date unchanged, the government reported Tuesday in a counterintuitive assessment that deepens the uncertainty around the nation's bedrock retirement programs. The new projections in the annual Social Security and Medicare trustees reports indicate that Social Security's massive trust fund will be unable to pay full benefits in 2034 instead of last year's estimated exhaustion date of 2035. For the first time in 39 years the cost of delivering benefits will exceed the program's total income from payroll tax collections and interest during this year.

  • Manhattan prosecutor charges pair in scheme to sell fake vaccine cards

    Two women have been charged in an alleged scheme to sell forged COVID-19 vaccination cards through an Instagram account and to enter the names of customers into New York state's immunization database, the Manhattan district attorney said on Tuesday. Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance Jr. charged Jasmine Clifford, 31 of Lyndhurst, New Jersey, and Nadayza Barkley, 27, of Bellport, New York, with offering a false instrument, which is a felony, and misdemeanor conspiracy.

  • Oxygen supplies grow precarious amid COVID surge

    The COVID-19 surge is stretching oxygen supplies and sending hospitals scrambling for more ventilators, even as there are signs of hope that the spread of the virus is slowing down in pockets of the U.S. In Tulsa, Oklahoma, a hospital recently called 911 after coming within just a few hours of running out of oxygen because they needed an emergency transfer for a patient on high-flow oxygen. The hospital got a shipment later that day, but the experience was a warning to other hospitals, said Dr. Jeffrey Goodloe, the chief medical officer for the EMS system that serves Tulsa and Oklahoma City.

  • Prescriptions for ivermectin - a deworming drug - surged to 24 times their pre-pandemic levels as people baselessly take it as a COVID-19 cure

    The drug is an anti-parasitic that can be toxic if misused, but has been touted as a COVID-19 remedy despite a lack of evidence.

  • CDC says travelers should avoid Puerto Rico, Switzerland, other destinations due to COVID-19

    The CDC has added two U.S. territories and several European destinations to its list of places Americans should avoid visiting due to COVID-19 risks.

  • Bombshell Lawsuit Has ‘GMA’ Co-Hosts at Each Other’s Throats, Sources Say

    Photo Illustration by Kristen Hazzard & Sarah Rogers/The Daily Beast/Photos GettyA bombshell lawsuit against the former top producer of Good Morning America has ignited a firestorm behind the scenes, with co-hosts George Stephanopoulos and Robin Roberts allegedly at each other’s throats over the handling of claims that their former boss sexually assaulted multiple women at the network, four people with knowledge of the situation told The Daily Beast.The fallout from the lawsuit has engulfed ABC

  • Why Carnival Stock Dropped Today

    Shares of cruise line operator Carnival Corporation (NYSE: CCL) (NYSE: CUK) stock dropped 2.2% in 10:15 a.m. EDT trading Monday after The Financial Times reported that 50 Carnival passengers have filed a class action lawsuit against the company alleging that it "failed to protect passengers" from COVID-19 on a recent cruise. This lawsuit, you see, refers to the Carnival Grand Princess cruise liner that was famously denied entry to San Francisco in the early days of the pandemic.

  • Grand Canyon hiker plunges to his death in 18th fatality this year, park officials say

    The hiker plunged 50 feet to his death in a narrow slot canyon, park rangers said.

  • A strike at Nabisco is testing the power of unions in the pandemic

    Since Aug. 10, about 1,000 union workers across five states who make Ritz crackers and Oreo cookies for Nabisco have been on strike over contract disagreements. As America’s appetite for snack foods has grown during the pandemic, Mondelez International, Nabisco’s parent company, some wants some employees to work longer shifts to make more high-demand items. Union workers oppose the new schedules, saying their hours are already long and the change would take away time spent with their families.

  • Can Americans visit Europe this fall after EU decision? It's complicated. What travelers need to know.

    The EU removed the U.S. from its safe countries list Monday due to a spike in COVID-19 cases. Amid changing rules, here's what travelers need to know.

  • Delta variant threatens Denver airport’s comeback

    Passenger traffic at Denver International Airport has recently slipped as international travel is increasingly discouraged by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.Why it matters: The airport has yet to bounce back to pre-pandemic levels, and the rise of the Delta variant is only further threatening the rebound of the state’s largest economic engine, responsible for generating an estimated $33.5 billion annually.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.

  • Honolulu to require COVID vaccine or negative test at restaurants, bars, theaters

    Seeking to beat back a COVID-19 surge, Honolulu will soon require patrons of restaurants, bars, museums, theaters and other establishments to show proof of vaccination or a recent negative test for the disease, the city's mayor said Monday.

  • Corn Crashes as Hurricane Ida Devastates Busiest U.S. Export Hub

    (Bloomberg) -- Corn prices in Chicago sank to a seven-week low as broken grain elevators and power outages in the U.S.’s busiest agricultural port raised concerns about grain supplies with nowhere to go.Hurricane Ida left more than 1 million homes and businesses without electricity in southern Louisiana and also shuttered export terminals in New Orleans. Food supply chains were already under severe pressure amid the pandemic, with shortages of everything from packaging to truck drivers.The U.S.

  •  You Won't Want to Travel Without This Dual Passport and Vaccination Card Holder

    It’s a new travel must-have, and it’s just $10.

  • An airline is offering more than $180,000 in potential bonuses to recruit and retain pilots amid a massive shortage

    American Airlines' subsidiaries, Piedmont, Envoy, and PSA, are offering generous bonuses as pilot shortages continue to impact the industry.

  • A cruise line is offering 2 around-the-world cruises in 2023 after its previous global sailings sold out in 'record time'

    Both of Viking's world cruises will depart from Florida in late December 2023. Prices start at about $55,000 per person.

  • 'I'm conflicted': Travelers weigh Hawaii plans after governor begs tourists not to come amid COVID-19 surge

    Some travelers rushed to cancel Hawaii trips after the governor urged tourists to stay away; others plan to go as it's too late to receive a refund.

  • US national parks are overcrowded. Some think ‘selfie stations’ will help

    The park service is turning to selfie stations, timed tickets and crowd-monitoring apps to preserve public lands Hundreds of cars line up to enter Yellowstone and Grand Teton national parks. Photograph: Gabriela Campos/The Guardian Arches national park had to close its gate more than 120 times this summer alone when parking lots filled up, creating a safety hazard for emergency vehicles. Yellowstone national park reached 1 million visitors in July for the first time in its history. At Zion natio

  • Walt Disney World unveils new annual passes — with higher prices and fewer perks

    Walt Disney World is set to resume selling annual passes, but the new slate of offerings will come without some key perks that used to sweeten the deal for many travelers. Although Walt Disney World (DIS) reopened last summer, the House of Mouse has not been selling annual passes since then, owing to the operational challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic. The four tiers of passes, which vary based on price and eligibility, will be sold beginning Sept. 8.