The Piltdown hoax that fooled the world for 40 years

In December 1912, an announcement was made at the Geological Society of London. Arthur Smith Woodward, Keeper of Geology at the British Museum (Natural History) and amateur antiquarian and solicitor Charles Dawson found a new fossil hominin: the Eoanthropus dawsoni – “Dawson’s dawn man” – later known as Piltdown Man after the gravel deposits in Sussex where the fossils were found.

The discovery consisted of a human-like skull and an ape-like mandible, with molars worn down to an extent never before seen in apes. All the remains were stained the same dark reddish-brown colour as the surrounding gravels. Nearby were numerous stone tools and fragmented pieces of fossil mammals. Here, then, was the missing link the world had been searching for.

Piltdown Man was so convincing that it would take nearly four decades for it to be exposed as the hoax it was. The breakthrough came in the 1950s. While no scientific dating methods could accurately determine the fossils’ age, scientists measured the fluoride they had absorbed from the groundwater over time: this revealed they were not of the same age, nor were they anywhere near as old as the 500,000 years suggested.

So who did it? More than 30 individuals have been accused over the years. Dawson was almost certainly involved – strangely, nothing was ever found at Piltdown again after his death in 1915 – but did he act alone? Smith Woodward was a respected scientist with seemingly no motivation. Suspicion even fell on the author Arthur Conan Doyle, a fossil collector and a regular on the Piltdown golf course. In 1912, he published The Lost World, which included the line, “If you are clever and know your business you can fake a bone as easily as you can a photograph.”

In 1976, several trunks were found in an attic above the former office of Martin Hinton, who had been Keeper of Zoology at the Natural History Museum and a volunteer at Piltdown in 1912. Inside, among the usual detritus of a zoological career were a number of mammalian fossils artificially stained reddish-brown. Enquiries to the executor of Hinton’s will turned up a tobacco tin of human molars, all painted exactly the same colour. The jury is still out.

Fraud is pretty rife in the archaeological world. Is it not tempting, my co-host Richard Coles asked me, to nudge progress along a little, if you confidently know something to be the case, but don’t quite have the evidence? Tempting: yes. But two key skills you learn as an archaeologist are patience and acceptance of disappointment. Archaeology can, frankly, be rather boring.

Most of the Piltdown suspects were disgruntled. Conan Doyle resented the scientific community; Smith Woodward had refused to pay Hinton for his volunteering work in 1912. Dawson had missed out on recognition he felt he deserved: he had written numerous papers, with none making a splash. His wife even wrote to the Home Secretary in 1909, asking for Charles to be commended as a Companion of the Bath. The request was declined.

Perhaps the key to overcoming that temptation for archaeological fraud is to learn not to bear a grudge.

