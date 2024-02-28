Pima Aztecs trainer Becky Fajardo
Becky Fajardo cheers on the Pima Aztec baseball team
Becky Fajardo cheers on the Pima Aztec baseball team
After an up-and-down rookie season, Pfaadt was a crucial part of Arizona’s World Series run and will be key to unlocking the rotation's potential in 2024.
Ready to take your fantasy baseball draft prep to the next level? We've got you covered with everything you need for 2024?
If the Chiefs tag L'Jarius Sneed it would cost about $19 million, while a tag for Chris Jones is around $32 million.
The Yahoo Fantasy Baseball crew is back with their latest mock draft. Here, Scott Pianowski reviews the results and breaks down the big-picture takeaways.
Whether it's due to struggles or lack of promotion, drafting prospects can backfire. But Andy Behrens thinks these incoming rookies are still worth the risk.
Giants GM Joe Schoen spoke glowingly of Barkley on Tuesday at the NFL combine. Now there's an interesting opportunity for Schoen to put his money where his mouth is.
The NFL offseason is already heating up with the start of the 2024 Scouting Combine.
A lot has changed at HTC in the decade since a small team broke off to form its mixed reality division. Much like last year, HTC has gone big with the booth. Beyond this, a few representatives from third parties are talking up their own wares, including Nord Space ApS, which helped customize an HTC headset for Danish ISS crew member Andreas Mogensen.
Apple is scuttling its secretive, long-running effort to build an autonomous electric car, executives announced in a short meeting with the team Tuesday morning. The company is likely cutting hundreds of employees from the team and all work on the project has stopped, TechCrunch has learned. The car project still had around 1,400 employees working on it, according to one employee who was granted anonymity because they were not authorized to speak about their work.
The move is expected to provide the Buccaneers approximately $5 million in salary cap relief.
Boston has been the best team in the NBA this season, and its new big man has been at the center of it all.
Jason Fitz kicks off the show solo to get something off his chest about Russell Wilson's latest comments on the I AM ATHLETE podcast. Fitz discusses Russell's persona and whether or not he has enough left in the tank to back up his ever-lofty goals for his career. Next, Fitz is joined by Sumer Sports VP and football analytics expert Eric Eager to take an analytical perspective on some of the bigger in-game decisions from the 2023 season and the NFL Combine (is the Combine as valuable to NFL teams as it's portrayed to be?) before diving into three NFL franchises on their way up and three on the way down and why the duo believe there's reason for optimism/pessimism.
Check out where our fantasy analysts have the top second basemen ranked going into the 2024 season.
Itching to get your fantasy baseball team drafted already? Our analysts have compiled their rankings for every position to help you build the best team possible!
Check out where our fantasy analysts have the top outfielders ranked going into the 2024 season.
Dalton Del Don audits the pitching landscape, identifying underrated and overrated arms this fantasy baseball draft season.
Russell Wilson could be obtained for a discount if the Broncos move on. If so, where might he land?
McLaren's updated 750S supercar is light and more powerful than the 720S it replaces with key chassis enhancements as well.
Breanna Stewart and the Liberty structured her contract to improve the super-team's bench.
A team led by former Twitter engineers is rethinking how AI can be used to help people process news and information. Particle.news, which entered into private beta over the weekend, is a new startup offering a personalized, "multi-perspective" news reading experience that not only leverages AI to summarize the news, but also aims to do so in a way that fairly compensates authors and publishers -- or so is the claim. While Particle hasn't yet shared its business model, it arrives at a time when there's a growing concern about the impact of AI on a rapidly shrinking news ecosystem.