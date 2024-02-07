Pima Co. approves $8.1 Million to help house asylum seekers
Federal money covers the contracts
Federal money covers the contracts
Yes, you have to pay the destination charge (OK, there are exceptions). And yes, they have been getting more expensive.
Wiggins has generated the most significant trade chatter around the league and remains in consideration for the Dallas Mavericks and Milwaukee Bucks, league sources told Yahoo Sports.
This No. 1 bestselling invention has shoppers raving about its clutter-clearing virtues.
The Astros proclaimed Altuve an "Astro for life" with the extension.
Clayton Kershaw and the Dodgers have come to terms.
Spotify renewed its contract with podcaster Joe Rogan this weekend, but with a twist. After almost four years, "The Joe Rogan Experience" is no longer a Spotify-exclusive podcast. This might seem like a concession on Spotify's part, as exclusive deals have long been a part of the company's strategy.
Super Bowl week is officially here and we have already seen a record number of bets placed on the big game this weekend. But we are here to tell you there's more to place and more money to make. The Athletic and Yahoo's very own Nate Tice joins Matt Harmon ON-LOCATION at Radio Row in Las Vegas for a special Super Bowl edition of Stat Nerd.
Outstanding credit card balances reached $1.13 trillion at the end of 2023. Delinquencies ballooned too.
The NHL season is entering the home stretch, so if you need to make big moves, consider cutting these players to make room.
Virgin Galactic is working with regulators to investigate an issue with an alignment pin that was discovered after the last crewed suborbital flight in January. During post-flight reviews, Virgin said it discovered that an alignment pin had detached from VMS Eve, the aircraft that carries the suborbital space plane to altitude. The company notified the U.S. Federal Administration of the anomaly, and the two are conducting a review, which is standard procedure for issues that arise during a commercial launch.
An unbreakable exterior and top-shelf components all come at an accessible price.
Regional banks have been setting aside money to deal with future losses on commercial real estate, but in the wake of problems at New York Community Bancorp some analysts now fear it hasn't been enough.
Nine specific government actions during the last 25 years pushed the national debt toward today's crisis levels. Blame Republicans, Democrats — and voters.
Meta is expanding the labelling of AI-generated imagery on its social media platforms, Facebook, Instagram and Threads, to cover some synthetic imagery that's been created using rivals' generative AI tools -- at least where rivals are using what it couches as "industry standard indicators" that the content is AI-generated and which Meta is able to detect. The development means the social media giant expects to be labelling more AI-generated imagery circulating on its platforms going forward. Meta says it already detects and labels "photorealistic images" that have been created with its own "Imagine with Meta" generative AI tool, which launched last December.
Brett Favre’s legal battle over his alleged involvement in the Mississippi welfare funds scandal is far from over.
Boosting the moisture in your home's air may help relieve headaches, eczema and even allergies, experts say.
If you’re considering opening a high-yield savings account, here's how to find the best savings account interest rates.
The best credit card rates are below the industry average of 22%, and some offer promotional APRs of 0% for limited periods of time.
We found the best Valentine's Day gift ideas for sale at Walmart - Shop apparel, jewelry, candy, plushies and more to spoil your loved ones this year.
The Tineco LiteVak Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner is a sleek and agile alternative to pricier competitors like Dyson.