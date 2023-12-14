Pima County attorney to announce charging decision in jail death of Wade Welch

The Pima County Attorney Laura Conover on Thursday will announce whether charges will be filed as a result of a use of force incident that led to a man's death in the Pima County Jail.

Wade Welch died in August 2020 after corrections officers tased him repeatedly while he was restrained.

According to the Pima Regional Critical Incident Team — a consortium of southern Arizona law enforcement agencies that investigated the death that's sometimes called PCRIT — Welch died after corrections officers attempted to move him from one housing unit to another.

"While moving him, he refused to enter his assigned cell," the investigative team said in a statement in 2022. "Correction Officers attempted to restrain Welch physically."

Heavily edited body camera footage released from the jail shows officers taking Welch to the ground, handcuffing him and placing a spit hood over his head while repeatedly using a Taser on him.

Throughout the incident, Welch can be heard screaming for help and saying, "I can't breathe." Welch tells corrections officers he has a heart condition and asks to be taken to the hospital. He shouts, "You're killing me!" as the officers use a stun gun on him again.

The Pima County medical examiner determined Welch's death was a homicide.

Conover's office says she will announce her charging decision, as well as present the findings of John McMahon, an "independent use-of-force and tactical-review expert."

