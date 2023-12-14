Pima County attorney to announce charging decision in jail death of Wade Welch

Jimmy Jenkins, Arizona Republic
·1 min read

The Pima County Attorney Laura Conover on Thursday will announce whether charges will be filed as a result of a use of force incident that led to a man's death in the Pima County Jail.

Wade Welch died in August 2020 after corrections officers tased him repeatedly while he was restrained.

According to the Pima Regional Critical Incident Team — a consortium of southern Arizona law enforcement agencies that investigated the death that's sometimes called PCRIT — Welch died after corrections officers attempted to move him from one housing unit to another.

"While moving him, he refused to enter his assigned cell," the investigative team said in a statement in 2022. "Correction Officers attempted to restrain Welch physically."

Heavily edited body camera footage released from the jail shows officers taking Welch to the ground, handcuffing him and placing a spit hood over his head while repeatedly using a Taser on him.

Throughout the incident, Welch can be heard screaming for help and saying, "I can't breathe." Welch tells corrections officers he has a heart condition and asks to be taken to the hospital. He shouts, "You're killing me!" as the officers use a stun gun on him again.

The Pima County medical examiner determined Welch's death was a homicide.

Conover's office says she will announce her charging decision, as well as present the findings of John McMahon, an "independent use-of-force and tactical-review expert."

Have a news tip on Arizona jails? Reach the reporter at jjenkins@arizonarepublic.com or at 812-243-5582. Follow him on X, formerly known as Twitter @JimmyJenkins.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Wade Welch died in a Pima County Jail. Will anyone face charges?

