Pima County constable killed during eviction had cocaine in her system, no training, attorney alleges

Eight months after the Tucson shooting that resulted in the death of a constable and three other people, the family of one of the victims has filed a claim against Pima County and the Estate of Deborah Martinez-Garibay for $50 million, citing negligence.

Also named are the Attorney General's Office and the Arizona Constable Ethics, Standards and Training Board.

The attorney representing the family of Angela Fox alleged Constable Deborah Martinez-Garibay had cocaine, amphetamine, methamphetamine, and alcohol in her system as revealed in an autopsy and toxicology report, according to an amended notice of claim filed against Pima County on Feb. 17. The claim also alleged she was under investigation by the county for felony fraud.

The attorneys filed the first notice of claim on Oct. 12. A claim must be filed before parties can file a lawsuit.

Fox was a property manager for Apollo Commons Management, which included Lind Commons Apartments in Tucson. On the morning of August 25, Fox was with Martinez-Garibay to evict tenant Gavin Lee Stansell.

Stansell is accused of shooting the constable, Fox, and another victim, Elijah Miranda, before shooting himself during the eviction.

According to the claim, Martinez-Garibay knew that Stansell possessed a firearm, and nonetheless, she had Fox accompany her to the front door of his apartment to serve the eviction.

“Constable Deborah Martinez-Garibay should not have allowed Angela Fox to be within harm’s way during contact with Mr. Stansell,” the attorney for Fox’s family said.

In an amended notice of claim filed on Feb. 17, the attorneys claimed Martinez-Garibay was unfit for the position of constable, as she had a history of violence and was under investigation for a felony.

“Ms. Martinez-Garibay should never have been appointed by the Pima County Board of Supervisors as any amount of due diligence would have raised red flags about her qualifications for the job,” the attorney said.

Martinez-Garibay was hired in March 2022 to replace Kristen Randall who resigned from the position of Constable for Justice Precinct 8 in February. Martinez-Garibay applied for the position and the Pima County Board of Supervisors hired her on March 15 voting 4-0 with one abstention.

In the amended notice of claim, the attorneys listed many incidents of violence involving Martinez-Garibay during which law enforcement was called, sometimes by her and sometimes by others.

These incidents include a road rage altercation, bar fights where she punched people in the face and other confrontations Martinez-Garibay often escalated.

During one incident in 2012, Martinez-Garibay was accused of pulling a gun on another driver, who did not have a gun, during a crash on the road. In another, she allegedly had an altercation with a mailman.

The attorneys reiterated these complaints were not convictions but say they are serious concerns about her character.

“There is a pattern of physical confrontation, harassment, interpersonal conflict, using the police as a method of intimidation and a lack of composure that comes across loud and clear in reading the litany of law enforcement contacts that Ms. Martinez-Garibay had over the last 20 years of her life,” the attorney said.

After Martinez-Garibay was hired, it was found that she falsified signatures on her nomination petition to run for constable and that she did not reside in Pima County Precinct 8, which the county was made aware of.

According to the attorney, Martinez-Garibay was supposed to be living in Precinct 8 to be eligible for appointment to the position.

The claim stated Martinez-Garibay had to win a November 2022 election to stay in her position as constable, which required candidates to be a resident of Precinct 8.

“The County was responsible for appointing Ms. Martinez-Garibay and the County was responsible for removing her or suspending her once these verified concerns were raised,” the attorney said in the notice of claim.

It was also found that she had not received the mandatory constable training. Although this training is mandatory for constables elected to the position, because she was not elected, but appointed by the county, she never attended the training.

“As an appointed employee of Pima County, it is responsible for the negligent actions of Constable Martinez-Garibay through theories of respondeat [sic] superior and/or vicarious liability, negligent hiring, training and supervision,” the attorney said, in the amended notice of claim.

Pima County did not respond to the attorney before the claim deadline.

