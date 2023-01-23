Pima County deputies injured in south Tucson gunfight following hit-run investigation

Tucson police responded to a hit-and-run collision on Sunday. Their investigation led them to West Swan Falls Way, where gunfire was exchanged between deputies and a suspect.

Deputies exchanged gunfire Sunday as they followed up on a hit-and-run investigation, the Pima County Sheriff's Office reported.

Pima County deputies responded to a hit-and-run collision on Valencia Road and Camino Verde at about 8:40 p.m. Sunday, and their investigation led them to the 6400 block of West Swan Falls Way.

According to the Pima County Sheriff's Office, gunfire was exchanged between deputies and a suspect. One deputy sustained a gunshot wound to the leg and was transported to a nearby hospital. The suspect was also transported in critical condition.

Details of the shooting, including how many shots were fired or the circumstances, were not available.

The Pima Regional Critical Incident Team will take over the investigation and the Tucson Police Department will lead the investigating agency. Pima County Sheriff's Department said they will conduct a separate but parallel investigation to decide if there were any policy violations.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Pima County deputy injured in officer-involved south Tucson shooting