Pima County inmate hospitalized in critical condition after suicide attempt

On Saturday, a suicide attempt at Pima County Adult Detention Complex sent an inmate to the hospital in critical condition.

Around 11:40 a.m. on Saturday, a corrections officer was performing rounds within the complex and located an inmate who was attempting to commit suicide, according to Pima County Sheriff's Office.

Corrections officers immediately entered the cell and began administering emergency lifesaving measures medical staff and the Tucson Fire Department personnel arrived, the Sheriff's Office said. The inmate was transported to the hospital in critical condition.

Detectives from the Criminal Investigations Division responded to the jail and have started an investigation into this incident, which has not revealed anything suspicious.

Across the state, The Republic found that at least once a month, someone dies during an arrest or in a county jail. These deaths rarely receive public attention.

Advocates and criminal-justice experts say discrepancies in reporting and investigating these in-custody deaths make it difficult to know how widespread a problem they are or to address the underlying causes.

In Arizona, The Republic found at least 64 cases in which a person died in a county jail or during an arrest between Jan. 1, 2017, and Aug. 4, 2020. On average, that means it happens every 21 days, based on The Republic's data.

