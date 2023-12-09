Pima County judge orders resentencing for man whose case went to Supreme Court

A judge has ordered Arizona death row prisoner John Montenegro Cruz to be resentenced.

Cruz argued to the U.S. Supreme Court that his constitutional rights were violated because his attorneys were not allowed to tell the jury that if he were sentenced to life in prison, there would be no possibility of his release. In February, the high court agreed, paving the way for the potential resentencing of dozens of people on Arizona's death row.

In her Nov. 30 ruling, Pima County Superior Court Judge Renee L.K. Hampson noted that three jurors issued a press release after the Cruz trial, stating that they would "rather have voted for life without the possibility of parole, but they were not given that option. A fourth juror later wrote a declaration, stating, 'If I could have voted for a life sentence without parole, I would have voted for that option.'"

Hampson gave Pima County two weeks to submit in writing whether it intends to seek the death penalty for Cruz again.

The decision on whether to seek the death penalty for Cruz again is up to Pima County Attorney Laura Conover.

In a statement, Conover said she had not yet made a decision and would not make one until the victims have had the chance to meet with her and share their views.

Attorney General Kris Mayes argued in a brief submitted to the Arizona Supreme Court in April that Cruz should be entitled to a new sentencing hearing.

"The jury here was incorrectly told that Cruz could receive a parole-eligible sentence," the attorney general wrote. "Through that instruction and through the evidence at trial, Cruz's future dangerousness was placed at issue."

"The state therefore concedes that Cruz is now entitled to relief," she added.

Cruz was convicted of the 2003 fatal shooting of Tucson police officer Patrick Hardesty, who was investigating a hit-and-run report. Cruz shot him five times during a foot chase.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic