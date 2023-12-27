Pima County offers to quash active warrants
Pima County is offering to quash your misdemeanor warrant if you get down to the courthouse by Friday.
Pima County is offering to quash your misdemeanor warrant if you get down to the courthouse by Friday.
It takes under 10 minutes to install and helps eliminate annoying Wi-Fi dead spots.
Treat your living space to a makeover for the new year with these fab furniture finds.
The bestseller contains a magical mix of ingredients that promises to help stimulate collagen production.
'The best Bluetooth headphones I've ever owned' — and they're marked way down right now.
This year, tech companies have made concessions that would have once been unthinkable. It's all because of the European Union.
Thanks to its wireless, non-digging design, it's 'racked' up over 16,000 fans. Snag it for as low as $27.
Score everything from sofas and mattresses to Dyson vacuums and KitchenAid mixers for way less!
Turn your backyard into an oasis with an easy to set up, easy to maintain machine that offers bubbly bliss.
The charging case gives you nearly a full day of listening pleasure. Save $30.
'It feels like you are being held and cuddled,' wrote a five-star fan.
Ohtani signed a 10-year, $700 million contract with the Dodgers, so a Porsche wasn't too expensive of a gift to give to the Kellys.
GM has paused deliveries of the new Chevy Blazer EV after drivers found the infotainment system keeps crashing and displaying all kinds of error messages. The company said it is aware of "software quality issues" and is working on a fix.
This week: The Apple Watch ban is here, Samsung adds foldables to its self-repair program for the first time, Sony has sold 50 million PS5 consoles over three years.
Go to the fantasy basketball waiver wire tree and see if any of these presents could be hiding there, ready to help boost your lineups.
Rewards credit cards are a great way to get a return on the money you’re already spending. Here's how to find the best rewards credit card for you.
The Humane AI Pin is expected to start shipping in March. The company posted on Friday that “those who placed priority orders will receive their Ai Pins first when we begin shipping in March.”
FSU’s Board of Trustees voted to take legal action against the conference, with a specific aim at the grant of rights document that binds the Seminoles to the league through the 2035-36 academic year.
Not so fast on that Christmas present for precarious gig workers in the EU: A political deal announced mid month, which aims to bolster platform workers rights across the European Union by establishing a legal presumption of employment, does not have the necessary qualified majority backing among Member States, it emerged today. The development was picked up earlier by Bloomberg and Euractiv -- which reported that the deal failed to secure a qualified majority in a Coreper held Friday.
Following competition objections raised on Google in Germany this summer over bundling of services including Google Maps via its Android-based in-car infotainment system software, known as Google Automotive Services (GAS), the tech giant has made an offer of some service unbundling and the removal of contractual restrictions it applies to vehicle makers in a bid to settle the regulatory intervention. Google's proposed remedies will be put to car makers in a market test by the German competition regulator before it decides whether or not they resolve issues it's identified. Back in June, the country's Federal Cartel Office (FCO) sent a statement of objections to the tech giant over how it operates GAS -- specifically calling out Google's bundling of Google Maps, Google Play and Google Assistant in the offer to vehicle manufacturers.
The biggest news stories this morning: Hyperloop One is shutting down, Microsoft is nixing its Windows mixed-reality platform, Netflix milks Squid Game again with a $39 in-person ‘experience’.