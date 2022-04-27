Pima County officials release body camera video from fatal March Tucson police shooting

The Pima County Regional Incident Team released a video Monday from a Tucson shooting where an officer was involved on March 29.

Tucson police officer Steven Clark shot Eric Putnam, 27, at an apartment complex near Camino Seco and Old Spanish Trail. Clark has been with the Tucson Police Department for five years, according to the incident team release.

The released video says officers responded to the scene after Putnam's family friend called 911 and said Putnam was having auditory hallucinations and was making threats to shoot a family member.

A portion of the 911 call was included in the video.

"He's having some auditory hallucinations, and he's called you a couple times... he's just a mess," the caller can be heard saying. "He doesn't want me to take him to the hospital... he talks about committing suicide. He hasn't mentioned that, but he was out there just crying a few minutes."

The family friend also mentioned Putnam had guns that he could access.

"I'm concerned because he's got guns. If he sees the police coming in, maybe he'll just shoot himself or start shooting. I don't know," the caller said.

The video shows the family friend was later met with three officers near the apartment complex. During the conversation with the caller, officers learned Putnam was likely "a danger to himself and others," according to PCRIT.

The video shows police called Putnam and said they could help him if he needed medical attention or wanted somebody to talk with. They also told him he was not in trouble.

"I don't understand why you keep saying I need help," Putnam told them.

Officers asked Putnam if he intended to hurt himself or others, and Putnam said he didn't. He continued refusing help from police, the video shows.

When officers approached the apartment they heard yelling from a gated patio in the back of the apartment. Video footage from Clark's body-worn camera shows police asking Putnam to put his hands in the air.

Clark tells him not to reach for anything or he will shoot, and Putnam replies "Shoot me." Clark asks Putnam to put his hands in the air again and approaches the patio.

The patio wall blocks the camera. Clark can be heard saying "Put that down." Four shots are heard after. According to the release, Putnam pointed the gun at himself and then pointed it at the officers before Clark fired, although this can't be seen in the video because of the patio wall.

The video then shows officers entering the patio and walking toward Putnam who is on the floor. A gun is found under his body.

Officials tried life-saving efforts on Putnam, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

The PCRIT continues to investigate the shooting and will present it to the Pima County Attorney's Office for review when it is complete. The Tucson Police Department will have its own administrative investigation to see if there were policy violations.

A timeline for the investigations wasn't specified, but the video mentioned they can take a "significant amount of time."

