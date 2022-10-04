Pima County Sheriffs announce arrest of son in connection to mother's murder

Crime scene tape

Pima County Sheriff's deputies have arrested a man in connection to the fatal stabbing of a 71-year-old woman.

Deputies took 33-year-old Nicholas Salisbury into custody following an investigation into the Oct. 3 murder of his mother, the Pima County Sheriff's Department announced in a statement.

Just after 2 a.m. Monday morning, deputies responded to a call from a resident stating his mother had died.

Once deputies arrived, they located an unresponsive woman with obvious signs of trauma. She was identified as 71-year-old Deborah Williams and was pronounced dead at the scene.

An investigation led to the arrest of Williams' son.

Salisbury has been booked into the Pima County Adult Detention Complex and has been charged with second-degree murder.

Reach breaking news reporter Kye Graves at klgraves@gannett.com or on Twitter @kyegraves

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Pima County Sheriffs arrest son in connection to mom's murder