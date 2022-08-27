Pima County sheriff's deputies arrest 5 suspects in connection with murder of teen

Pima County sheriff's deputies arrested five people on Thursday in connection with the murder of a 16-year-old boy whose body was found in June.

Deputies responded to the 3500 block of Silver Buckle Place in Catalina at 11:30 p.m. June 21 after receiving a call from someone saying his friend had been shot at a park.

The victim, later identified as 16-year-old James Sanchez, was pronounced dead a couple of days later.

On Thursday, law enforcement officers arrested the following suspects:

21-year-old Joseph Nolan

19-year-old Drake Nolan

18-year-old Paul Rodriguez

16-year-old William Marley

19-year-old Richard Miller

All five have been charged with first-degree murder, aggravated assault and armed robbery.

Officials say Joseph Nolan attempted to flee but was apprehended by U.S. Border Patrol agents outside Coolidge while U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers arrested Richard Miller at the Nogales port.

Officials said one suspect, 18-year-old Zachary Connor, remains outstanding and that a warrant has been issued for his arrest.

Anyone with information regarding his location can contact 911 or submit an anonymous tip at 88crime.org.

