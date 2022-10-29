Pima County sheriff's deputies make arrest in connection to kidnapping investigation

The Pima County Sheriff's Department announced on Saturday that an arrest has been made in connection to a kidnapping investigation.

According to a police statement, detectives arrested 25-year-old Carlos Ortega on Friday just after 8 p.m.

Ortega was identified as the suspect in a kidnapping that took place on Nogales Highway on Oct. 7.

Deputies had responded on Oct. 7 to the area of the 8600 block of South Nogales Highway when a concerned citizen spotted a distressed 7-year-old child, the original incident report reads.

The citizen then called 911 and reported that the 7-year-old said she had been abducted near her home by a man in a vehicle and was released a short time later, uninjured, according to the police statement.

Ortega has been booked into the Pima County Adult Detention Complex and is facing charges of aggravated assault, kidnapping, and custodial interference.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Carlos Ortega arrested on kidnapping charges in Pima County