Pima County Sheriff's deputy suspected of sexually assaulting coworker fired

The Pima County Sheriff's Department on Tuesday fired a deputy accused of sexually assaulting another employee while off-duty.

Tyler Legg, a department spokesperson, issued a news release announcing the firing of former Sgt. Ricardo Garcia after a criminal investigation and found probable cause to arrest him for sexually assaulting a colleague while off-duty last month.

It was not immediately known whether Garcia was on paid administrative leave or if he remained in jail.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: PCSO deputy suspected of sexually assaulting coworker fired