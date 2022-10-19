Pimco’s Schneider Says Cash Is King But Not All Assets Are Created Equal

Pimco’s Schneider Says Cash Is King But Not All Assets Are Created Equal
3
Alexandra Harris
·2 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Investors have been piling into short-dated assets amid market uncertainty, but not all cash-like instruments are created equal.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Subtle variations in short-term interest rates are what the story is about for 2022 and 2023, according to Jerome Schneider, head of short-term portfolio management and funding at Pacific Investment Management Co.

“Cash is not necessarily as democratic as people would like to think,” Schneider said in a Bloomberg Television interview. “While cash is king, the crown jewel of how you want to think about it is really more nuanced than that.”

Supply-demand imbalances have been dogging short-term fixed income markets for well over a year. Banks are drowning in the abundance of cash in the financial system as the result of pandemic-era fiscal and monetary stimulus, even as the Federal Reserve has been shrinking its balance sheet. Meanwhile, there’s still a lack of investable assets -- such as Treasury bills -- that’s pushing overnight rates lower, and forcing eligible counterparties to park more than $2 trillion a day at the Fed’s reverse repo facility as the first and sometimes only resort.

Despite a recent string of increases in Treasury bill auction sizes, it’s still not enough to offset more than a year of dwindling supply. That’s because the uncertainty surrounding the path of Fed hikes has driven buyers to the very shortest-dated paper so they can be ready to take advantage of higher interest rates. For example, one-month yields are about 37 basis points lower than the overnight index swap rate, a proxy for the Fed’s policy rate.

In the repo market, the monthly influx of principal and interest payments from the government-sponsored enterprises overwhelms the space, crowding out investors. Those that have access to the Fed’s reverse repo facility can park cash overnight to earn 3.05%.

And yet, while banks are lifting rates on deposits, they’re still lagging the yield investors could earn on money-market funds.

“Yes, bank deposit rates are slowly moving higher, T-bills may offer some attraction but the reality is they’re trading quite rich,” Schneider said. “There’s actually value if you want to be appropriately highlighting where interest rates should be headed based on Fed expectations.”

(Corrects to uncertainty in first paragraph.)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Stocks Mixed as US Futures Climb; Pound Advances: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Stocks were mixed in Asia and US equity futures climbed as traders assessed prospects for earnings growth against a backdrop of rising interest rates.Most Read from BloombergA Tense Pay Dispute Overshadows Nintendo’s Upcoming Bayonetta 3Blinken Says China Wants to Seize Taiwan on ‘Much Faster Timeline’$200 Diesel Puts Biden in an Ugly CornerPutin’s War Escalation Is Hastening Demographic Crash for RussiaTrump Special Master Has ‘No Patience’ for Records SpatsAn Asia Pacific share

  • Oil prices rise on supply woes

    Oil prices rose in early Asian trade on Wednesday, paring losses from the previous session, as concern over tight supplies following reports of lower inventories in the United States offset fears of lower demand from top oil importer China. Brent and WTI touched two-week lows and tumbled 1.7% and 3.1%, respectively, in the previous session on reports of U.S. President Joe Biden's plans to release more barrels from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve (SPR) and worries about weaker Chinese fuel demand. Oil prices were also buoyed by better risk sentiment which was lifted by upbeat U.S. corporate earnings and a pause in the surge in bond yields, CMC Markets analyst Tina Teng said.

  • Asia’s Richest Banker Weighs $1 Billion Real Estate Fund

    (Bloomberg) -- Kotak Investment Advisors Ltd., backed by Asia’s richest banker Uday Kotak, is looking to raise about $1 billion for a new fund dedicated to investing in India’s residential real estate, according to a person familiar with the matter.Most Read from BloombergA Tense Pay Dispute Overshadows Nintendo’s Upcoming Bayonetta 3Blinken Says China Wants to Seize Taiwan on ‘Much Faster Timeline’$200 Diesel Puts Biden in an Ugly CornerPutin’s War Escalation Is Hastening Demographic Crash for

  • What are bonds? How they work—and how to invest in one of 2023’s most promising markets

    As the stock market struggles, more investors are turning to bonds.

  • BHP quarterly iron ore production rises on lower COVID-19 impacts

    The higher production comes despite an 18% fall in spot prices of iron ore over the September quarter as China repeatedly locked down several major cities as part of its "zero-COVID" policy, hitting economic activity and demand for iron ore. Rival Rio Tinto had tempered its annual iron ore shipments forecast, after quarterly iron ore deliveries fell. However, BHP said it had lower COVID-19 impacts and strong supply chain performance over the September quarter from its Western Australia projects.

  • US Regulators Probing Bankrupt Crypto Hedge Fund Three Arrows Capital

    (Bloomberg) -- US regulators are prying deep into the remnants of failed hedge fund Three Arrows Capital as they try to untangle the fallout of this year’s crypto crash.Most Read from BloombergForecast for US Recession Within Year Hits 100% in Blow to BidenBlinken Says China Wants to Seize Taiwan on ‘Much Faster Timeline’S&P 500 Bounces Off Make-Or-Break Technical Level: Markets WrapThe Time to Buy the Dip Is Fast Approaching — for One CountryRussia Hits Ukrainian Capital Kyiv With Kamikaze Dron

  • Wall Street’s Rates, Currency Traders Save Quarter With Revenue Surge

    (Bloomberg) -- Rates and currencies traders just handed Wall Street’s trading desks their best third quarter ever.Most Read from BloombergA Tense Pay Dispute Overshadows Nintendo’s Upcoming Bayonetta 3Blinken Says China Wants to Seize Taiwan on ‘Much Faster Timeline’$200 Diesel Puts Biden in an Ugly CornerPutin’s War Escalation Is Hastening Demographic Crash for RussiaTrump Special Master Has ‘No Patience’ for Records SpatsFixed-income trading revenue at the five largest US banks surged 22% to $

  • Is International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) A High Quality Stock To Own?

    While some investors are already well versed in financial metrics (hat tip), this article is for those who would like...

  • Doug Kass: Here's Why I Remain Optimistic on Bonds and Stocks

    The historic drop in stock prices has provided an opportunity to buy great companies at good prices and not-yet-great companies at great prices.

  • Hedge Fund Titan Warns UK Pension Crisis Is Just the Start

    (Bloomberg) -- For one of the world’s largest hedge funds, the UK pension fund crisis is just starting as central banks around the world raise interest rates and turn off quantitative easing.Most Read from BloombergForecast for US Recession Within Year Hits 100% in Blow to BidenS&P 500 Bounces Off Make-Or-Break Technical Level: Markets WrapThe Time to Buy the Dip Is Fast Approaching — for One CountryRussia Hits Ukrainian Capital Kyiv With Kamikaze DronesGoldman Shakes Up Leadership Ranks in Yet

  • A Quarter Of Europe’s Solar And Battery Manufacturing Capacity Is At Risk

    Sky-high energy prices across Europe are threatening as much as 25% of the continent’s solar and battery manufacturing capacity

  • BOE to Start Asset Sales in Two Weeks, Exclude Long-Dated Debt

    (Bloomberg) -- The Bank of England will start its delayed bond sales early next month, but will initially exclude the long-dated debt at the heart of recent market turmoil following the government’s ill-fated fiscal plans.Most Read from BloombergA Tense Pay Dispute Overshadows Nintendo’s Upcoming Bayonetta 3Blinken Says China Wants to Seize Taiwan on ‘Much Faster Timeline’$200 Diesel Puts Biden in an Ugly CornerPutin’s War Escalation Is Hastening Demographic Crash for RussiaTrump Special Master

  • Market turmoil a boon for trend-following hedge funds

    Trend-following hedge funds are capitalising on market disruption and geopolitical unrest, with funds such as Graham Capital Management, Aspect Capital, AlphaSimplex and AQR Capital Management all near or over 40% higher for the year. Trend strategies work best when volatility levels are high, says Yao Hua Ooi, principal and co-head of macro strategies at the $143 billion hedge fund AQR, which has one trend fund set for its best year so far, up 70%, according to a source with knowledge of the matter. "This is the type of environment where trend-following strategies historically have tended to thrive and provide valuable diversification benefits," said Ooi, referring to how large investors sometimes use hedge funds in a portfolio as an alternative source of revenue to traditional investments.

  • Jim Cramer Says Bank Stocks Are Headed for Sustained Growth Thanks to Rising Rates; Here Are 3 Names That Analysts Like

    Jim Cramer, the well-known host of CNBC’s ‘Mad Money’ program, has noted a shift in the markets, one that marks a change in potentially winning investment strategies. Last year, tech stocks were the place to go for profits, but this year they’ve been hit hard by the Fed’s rate hikes. Higher interest rates have made money and credit more expensive, which in turn has made it less attractive for investors to leverage buys into high-risk sectors like tech. But while higher interest rates have hurt t

  • Cathie Wood Doubles Down on These 2 Innovation Stocks

    Not many hedge managers have ignited as much controversy as Cathie Wood. The founder of Ark Invest has built her brand on running against the crowd. From her early embrace of tech stocks to her outspoken political conservatism, Cathie Wood has always been something of a lightning rod. Wood is staking her reputation and fortune on a belief that new technologies, and especially the way that new technologies will interact with each other, are going to completely transform our world. In her view, se

  • 11 Best Jim Cramer Stocks to Buy Now

    In this article, we discuss 11 best Jim Cramer stocks to buy now. If you want to read about some more Jim Cramer stocks, go directly to 5 Best Jim Cramer Stocks to Buy Now. High growth names at the stock market have been battered in the past few months as rising rates and soaring […]

  • 4 Pot Stocks Under $20 to Buy Before the U.S. Legalizes Marijuana

    There's renewed hype around prospects for marijuana legalization in the U.S. after President Biden recently announced he would pardon thousands of people convicted under federal law of simple marijuana possession. Although that doesn't mean marijuana legalization is imminent, it's the biggest move the current administration has made toward reform. If you're optimistic about federal legalization, then there are four pot stocks that could be excellent buys, with all of them trading for less than $20 per share: Curaleaf Holdings (OTC: CURLF), Green Thumb Industries (OTC: GTBIF), Trulieve Cannabis (OTC: TCNNF), and Jushi Holdings (OTC: JUSHF).

  • 10 Oil Stocks To Buy That Are Too Cheap To Ignore

    In this piece, we will take a look at the ten oil stocks that are too cheap to ignore. To jump straight to the top five stocks in this list, head on over to 5 Oil Stocks That Are Too Cheap To Ignore. At a time when the global economy is under severe strain due […]

  • Huge Rental Company Places Big Order With Tesla Rival

    Back then, the electric vehicle company was in some serious trouble. Canoo warned investors earlier in 2022 "that there is substantial doubt about the company's ability to continue as a going concern." Canoo has also struggled to meet its production target for 2022.

  • This Widely Held Stock-Split Stock Can Skyrocket 608% or Plunge 89%, According to Wall Street

    It's been quite the year on Wall Street. With declines of this magnitude, all three stock indexes are currently mired in a bear market. A "stock split" is an event that allows a publicly traded company to alter its share price and outstanding share count without affecting its market cap or operations.