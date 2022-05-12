Pimco Sees €13.6 Billion Outflows Amid Bond Selloff

Stephan Kahl
·2 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Pacific Investment Management Co. saw clients pull 13.6 billion euros ($14.3 billion) from its funds last quarter as investors fled fixed-income securities amid rising interest rates.

The outflows, mainly from fixed income but some also from equities, contributed to a 4.5% drop in outside money overseen at Allianz SE’s asset management businesses, the Munich-based insurer said in a statement Thursday.

The results reflect a challenging start to the year for asset managers, as a global market rout saw the S&P 500 Index post its worst first four months of a year since 1939, while the bond market selloff continued amid aggressive monetary tightening. Allianz Chief Financial Officer Giulio Terzariol said he expects Pimco’s outflows to continue for now and turn into inflows once interest rates stabilize on a higher level.

“The outflows at Pimco are not surprising” and overall “pretty moderate,” Terzariol said in an interview with Bloomberg Television.

In a bright spot, Pimco’s smaller sister unit Allianz Global Investors saw outside clients add 4.6 billion euros, a sign that high-profile hedge fund losses at the business haven’t hurt investor demand. The inflows were driven by multi-asset strategies and other asset classes except fixed income.

Allianz has set aside an unprecedented 5.6 billion euros to resolve investor lawsuits and regulatory probes after the collapse of AGI’s Structured Alpha hedge funds. The U.S. Department of Justice and the Securities and Exchange Commission are still looking into the matter, the company has said.

Terzariol said while the provisions taken should cover agreements with investors as well as with the government, the final implications of the debacle for AGI will depend on the outcome of the government proceedings. He declined to say what the potential consequences for the business might be.

Allianz’s total third-party assets under management stood at 1.88 trillion euros at the end of March, down from 1.97 trillion euros at the end of December. That reflected mostly market swings and combined outflows of 9 billion euros at AGI and Pimco.

(Updates with CFO quote in fourth paragraph.)

