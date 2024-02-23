Pimp convicted of murder a decade after fatal stabbing in payment dispute

PROVIDENCE – A pimp who stabbed a customer over a payment dispute has been convicted of murder almost a full decade after the killing.

Malcolm Querido, 36, was found guilty Wednesday of one count of second-degree murder after a five-day jury trial in Superior Court, Providence, Rhode Island Attorney General Peter F. Neronha announced.

It took years for the case to go to trial because Querido fled to New York City and wasn't arrested until 2017. His lawyer later argued that Querido's rights had been violated when DNA evidence was forcefully collected from him while he was in prison. The Rhode Island Supreme Court ruled in the government's favor in 2020.

The Providence police previously said Querido was working as a pimp when he stabbed to death a 38-year-old Medway, Massachusetts, man in a payment dispute on Sept. 7, 2014.

Having responded to an online escort advertisement, Robert Bullard arranged to meet with a woman at an Allston Street apartment in Providence, the police said previously. Hearing an argument between the man and woman, Querido "burst into the room and stabbed the victim to death," according to Neronha.

"In a moment’s decision, this defendant hastily killed another man over a petty dispute, leaving the victim’s loved ones behind to suffer," Neronha said in a press release announcing the conviction. "He will now finally face the consequences of his crime."

Qeurido is being held without bail at the Adult Correctional Institutions pending sentencing.

Assistant Attorney General Eric Batista and Special Assistant Attorney General Alison Bittl led the prosecution. The investigation was led by retired Providence Detective Robert Washburn, Detective Bill Mattera, and retired Bureau of Criminal Investigations Detective Doug Allin.

