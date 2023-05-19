Pimp feud eyed as motive behind fata Brooklyn shooting: NYPD

The 36-year-old man killed on a Brooklyn street corner earlier this month was a sex trafficker embroiled in a dispute with another pimp, police sources said Friday.

Revelations about the motive behind Cleveland Clay’s murder came to light as investigators released surveillance images of his killer near the scene of the East New York slaying.

Clay was shot in the torso near Stanley and Pennsylvania Aves. in East New York at about 8:15 a.m. on May 1, cops said.

He scrambled away through a parking area to his car, which was around the corner on Sheffield Ave., cops said. First responders found the victim mortally wounded inside his car.

Medics rushed him to Brookdale University Hospital, where he died. Clay lived in Springfield, Mass., according to cops.

Tracking Clay’s movements, investigators soon learned that the victim was in an ongoing dispute with another pimp. The two were fighting about either territory or the girls they trafficked, a police source with knowledge of the case said.

No arrests have been made.

The man who shot him has been described as Black with a medium build. He was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, black pants and black shoes, cops said.

Surveillance images of the gunman were recovered from an apartment building on Rockaway Parkway in Brownsville, about two miles from where Clay was shot, cops said.

Clay had no criminal record in New York City, although was no stranger to Massachusetts police.

In August 2020, he was arrested for committing a shooting in Quincy, Mass., according to the Herald News. At the time of the arrest, cops found ecstasy and cocaine on him. He was charged with assault and battery by discharging a firearm, and armed robbery.

Eight years before, in 2012, Clay led cops in Fall River, Mass., on a highway chase that ended with the suspect being found in a good Samaritan’s car, officials said.

Cops were trying to serve Clay a warrant when he sped off in his 1999 Lincoln Continental, the paper reported. During his getaway on Route 23 he got in a crash with an unsuspecting driver, who offered to drive Clay to the hospital, not knowing he was being pursued by police.

Police stopped the good Samaritan’s car a short time later, finding Clay and a firearm he was trying to hide under the vehicle’s dashboard, cops said at the time.

Anyone with information regarding the gunman’s whereabouts is urged to call NYPD Crime Stoppers at (800) 577-TIPS. All calls will be kept confidential.