Pinal County deputy seriously injured after falling off wall during pursuit

A Pinal County Sheriff's Office deputy was seriously injured after falling off a 6-to-8-feet retaining wall during the pursuit of a woman who was speeding on Interstate 10 near Casa Grande.

On April 6, the unidentified deputy saw a car swerving while driving at 130 mph along I-10 but when he tried to stop the car, the woman driver didn't stop, according to the sheriff's office. After a short pursuit her car got stuck in a dirt area near I-10 and Interstate 8 and she fled running.

While chasing her the deputy fell off the concrete retaining wall injuring both legs seriously. He was taken to a hospital and is now recovering at home, the sheriff's office said.

The woman was arrested for suspected DUI and methamphetamine was found in her car, police said. Her name has not been released.

Less than three weeks ago, another PCSO deputy was shot by a suspect when responding to a trespassing call in the Dudleyville area, about 100 miles southeast of Phoenix. He has been released from the hospital.

"This is the second serious injury to one of our Deputies our agency has been dealt in the last couple of weeks," Pinal County Sheriff Mark Lamb said. "We will continue to stand by and support our own through these hard times. We also ask that you continue to pray for our PCSO family."

