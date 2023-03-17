Pinal County deputy shoots, kills man on dirt bike

A Pinal County deputy shot and killed a man on Thursday night prompting an investigation by the sheriff's office.

A Pinal County deputy shot and killed a man while conducting a field interview Thursday night after the man pulled out a gun.

According to a Facebook post, at about 7 p.m., a Pinal County Sheriff's Office deputy was conducting a field interview with a man, identified as 36-year-old Michael Obregon, while he was on a dirt bike near West Mescalero and North Hualapai drives.

Pinal County Sheriff's Office spokesperson Lauren Reimer told The Arizona Republic that the field interview was taking place because the deputy observed Obregon speeding through the area.

During the interview, Obregon pulled out a gun and the deputy responded by firing at Obregon. The Sheriff's Office said the deputy immediately rendered aid and called for medical personnel, but Obregon was pronounced dead at the scene. The deputy, who was not identified, was not hurt.

According to the post, Obregon was later found to have a valid felony warrant for a parole violation. The dirt bike was found to have been stolen, according to the Sheriff's Office.

The investigation of the shooting remained ongoing, as no other information had been released.

