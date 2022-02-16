Pinal County sheriff's son gets 6 months in jail after hitting cyclist while driving impaired

Pinal County Sheriff's Office vehicle

Cooper Lamb, the son of Pinal County Sheriff Mark Lamb, will spend nearly six months in jail after driving into a biker, leaving the man with a traumatic brain injury.

He was was found guilty on one count of aggravated assault after hitting a cyclist while driving impaired and speeding in 2020 near the San Tan Valley area.

Lamb, 21, was sentenced to four years of supervised probation that started Feb. 3 under the Adult Probation Department of Pinal County, court records state. A condition of the probation is jail time.

He will serve 180 days, or almost six months, in jail starting Feb. 17, according to court records. He shouldn't be released prior to Oct. 12.

It is unclear if Lamb's driving privileges will be revoked as stated in the plea deal he took in December. By pleading guilty to aggravated assault, he avoided a charge of possession of dangerous drugs, according to court documents.

Lamb is also facing a separate case involving two counts of possession or use of drugs after he hit a raised curb with his car and showed signs of impairment in Tempe on Aug. 5, 2020, according to court records. Karla Navarrete-Contreras with the Maricopa County Attorney's Office said the preliminary hearing for that case is set for March 10.

What happened in 2020

The crash occurred about 6:45 p.m. on July 8, 2020, near Gary and Judd roads, said a probable cause statement that the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office submitted to Maricopa County Superior Court.

The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office was asked to investigate the crash to minimize any conflict of interest since Lamb is the son of the Pinal County sheriff, court documents said.

Lamb, 19 at the time, was driving a car north on Gary Road when he "failed to negotiate a slight left curve in the roadway" and collided into the rear tire of a mountain bike cyclist traveling in front of him, court documents said.

The crash caused the cyclist to hit the car's windshield and roof before being ejected onto a dirt shoulder, court documents said. Lamb was driving about 50 mph while the posted speed limit was 35 mph, according to court documents.

Story continues

Lawrence Lazzara, an attorney who represented the cyclist in the civil suit, said his client had a traumatic brain injury and multiple fractures as a result of the crash.

"His life was rattled very significantly, and he'll never be as he was from before the incident," Lazzara said. "This was a life-changing event for him."

The cyclist's injuries led to speech difficulties and neurological issues after the crash. Lazzara said his client is a "fighter" and has been doing what he can, such as going to therapies, to try to get back the life he had before he was hit.

"What happened to him, he hopes never happens to another person, which is why driving under the influence is so dangerous," Lazzara said. "He's a living example of the long-lasting impacts that poor decisions like that will have."

Reach breaking news reporter Angela Cordoba Perez at Angela.CordobaPerez@Gannett.com or on Twitter @AngelaCordobaP.

Support local journalism. Subscribe to azcentral.com today.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Pinal County sheriff's son gets six months in jail for hitting cyclist