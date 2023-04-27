Pina's Pizza owner was in court Tuesday. Here's the status of her murder case

The Hilltown woman accused of killing her partner and trying to bury his body in their backyard was in Bucks County Court this week.

Anna Maria Tolomello, 49, appeared in court briefly Tuesday for a pretrial conference, in which her attorneys and prosecutors agreed to have a later conference in June. No trial date has been scheduled.

It's been more than a year since Tolomello was charged of killing her partner, Giovanni Gallina, 65, in their home in the 1400 block of North Limekiln Pike the night of March 16, 2022.

Chief Deputy District Attorney Christopher Rees said there were no new updates Tuesday.

Tolomello and Gallina owned Pina's Pizza, a longtime community pizza shop off of Butler Pike in Chalfont, right outside the border with New Britain Borough. The pizza shop closed within a few months of Tolomello's arrest.

Tolomello charged: Hilltown woman, owner of Chalfont pizzeria, charged with killing partner

Tolomello's attorneys push self-defense: Attorneys push self-defense in case of killing of owner of Pina's Pizza in Chalfont

For subscribers: 'This is like a bad dream to me': Nephew of slain Chalfont pizzeria owner struggles to carry on

What is Pina's owner Maria Tolomello charged with?

Hilltown police and Bucks County Detectives allege Tolomello shot Gallina during an incident in their bedroom the night of March 16, 2022.

Tolomello told authorities she shot Gallina in the head with a revolver when he was choking her in their master bedroom, according to court documents. She later had a contractor dig a hole in their backyard so she could bury his body, police allege.

She was arrested before that could happen.

Police began investigating about two weeks after his death, when Gallina's son, who lives in Italy, reported to police that he had not heard from his father since the night of March 16. Tolomello told his son he had gone on a business trip without his phone, and she would not tell him where he went or how long he would be gone, court documents state.

Story continues

Pizza shop employees also told investigators they had not seen Gallina in a while.

Investigators searched the home at the end of March 2022, and found Gallina's body wrapped in blue tarp and a comforter in the home, according to officials.

Tolomello told authorities she acted in self-defense. Her attorneys reiterated that stance following her preliminary hearing last summer.

Tolomello, who has been jailed without bail since her arrest, is charged with homicide, which is a felony, as well as misdemeanor offenses of possessing an instrument of crime, tampering with evidence and abuse of a corpse.

This article originally appeared on Bucks County Courier Times: Pina's Pizza owner was back in court for Hilltown murder of her husband