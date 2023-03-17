Happy St. Patrick's Day: Get your leprechaun on with these deals and discounts

You're in luck if you're looking for food deals this St. Patrick's Day.

To celebrate the Irish holiday Friday, many restaurants are offering specials and turning treats green, from Krispy Kreme doughnuts to McDonald's Shamrock Shake and Oreo Shamrock McFlurry.

According to a survey by Numerator, 44% of U.S. consumers plan to celebrate St. Patrick's Day, with about 36% of celebrators saying they plan to buy alcoholic beverages during the holiday.

St. Patrick's Day is celebrated annually on March 17. The day falls during Lent, the 40-day period of preparation ahead of Easter. (If you're abstaining from meat on Friday in observance of Lent, here are a few seafood specials you can check out, too.)

Who was St. Patrick?

Saint Patrick, who died during the fifth century, is credited with bringing Christianity to Ireland.

In Ireland, St. Patrick's Day was originally celebrated with religious services and feasts in the saint's honor. The first recorded St. Patrick’s Day parade, however, took place in 1601 in St. Augustine, Florida.

Brought to the U.S. by Irish immigrants, St. Patrick's Day is now a secular celebration of Irish heritage, characterized by the color green and the shamrock, Ireland's national plant.

When is St. Patrick's Day?

St. Patrick's Day is celebrated on March 17 because it's the day historians believe the patron saint of Ireland died. This year, the holiday falls on a Friday.

If you're hungry for some holiday deals and treats, here are some specials and green food you can snack on. Promotions tend to vary by location, so make sure to check with your nearest restaurant before you head out.

Applebee's brings back Saintly Sips

Applebee's is serving cocktails for only $6. The Saintly Sips menu features two beverages— the Tipsy Leprechaun, a top-shelf tea with Jameson Irish Whiskey, and the Pot O’ Gold Colada, a piña colada with Captain Morgan and mango.

The chain is also offering non-alcoholic Rainbow Lemonades for a limited time.

Carvel green treats

You can satisfy your sugar craving with green treats at Carvel, like the Mint Flying Saucer and the Sundae Dasher, which includes chopped Kit Kats.

The ice cream chain will also bring back its pistachio flavor for a limited time starting March 27.

The Sundae Dasher features layers of mint soft serve, bittersweet fudge, chopped Kit Kats and whipped cream.

DQ brings back mint Blizzard

Dairy Queen released the festive Under the Rainbow Shake and brought back its shamrock-colored Mint Brownie Blizzard Treat for St. Patrick's Day.

Dunkin' brings back a fan-favorite

Dunkin' is celebrating St. Patrick's Day with the return of its Irish Creme Flavored Coffee.

Dunkin’ Rewards members can use their $2 medium iced coffee offer, which is valid until March 31, to purchase the fan-favorite drink.

Jamba BOGO deal

Jamba rewards members can buy one green smoothie and get another for half the price on Friday.

Guests can also enjoy a limited-time drink during March, the Luck of the Tropics smoothie, a combination of passion mango juice blend, oat milk, kale and mangoes. The smoothie can only be ordered through the Jamba app or online.

KFC $10 fried chicken bucket

Fried chicken fans can get KFC's eight-piece bucket for $10 when they order online or through the KFC app. KFC is also offering $5 wraps through Sunday.

Krispy Kreme giving away doughnuts

Get a free green glazed doughnut when you go to a Krispy Kreme shop wearing a green shirt on Thursday and Friday. The offer is only available in-store and drive-thru.

The doughnut chain also has a St. Patrick’s Day collection that includes the Hat O’ Gold Doughnut and the Rainbow Kreme Filled Doughnut.

McDonald's Shamrock Shake

McDonald's brought back its Shamrock Shake and Oreo Shamrock McFlurry for a limited time.

The fast-food chain also has several ongoing deals on its app, including free fries Friday.

TGI Fridays happy hour deals

TGI Fridays is pouring $2 beers, $4 cocktails and $5 wine on all-day Friday as part of its happy every hour special.

White Castle buy two, get two

Buy two White Castle cheese sliders and get two more for free on Friday.

Zaxby's free fries

Zaxby's is giving away Chicken Bacon Ranch Loaded Fries with any $15 purchase on Friday. To redeem, you must be a Zax Rewardz members and order through the Zaxby's app.

