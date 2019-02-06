The pinching hand emoji will only be used for small dicks

Johnny Lieu

A new year means new emoji... to make dick jokes with.

Unicode, the organisation responsible for approving emoji, has just released a list of 230 symbols which will make it to your devices in 2019. 

Among the pile includes a sloth, a yawning face, and a falafel, to name a few. But already receiving plenty of attention is the pinching hand emoji, because well, it totally symbolises a small penis.

While you've probably thrown around (or received) the very phallic eggplant emoji for awhile, the pinching hand perhaps has the opposite effect, and is sure to be a devastating addition to one's arsenal of emoji insults.

According to Emojipedia, Unicode will release the pinching hand as well as the other new emoji on Mar. 5, but it'll take a few months before you'll see these on your devices. 

You'll likely spot them in an Android beta come August, or on iOS in October or November through a software update. 

And when the pinching hand emoji does come, use it wisely.

