The pinching hand emoji will only be used for small dicks

A new year means new emoji... to make dick jokes with.

Unicode, the organisation responsible for approving emoji, has just released a list of 230 symbols which will make it to your devices in 2019.

Among the pile includes a sloth, a yawning face, and a falafel, to name a few. But already receiving plenty of attention is the pinching hand emoji, because well, it totally symbolises a small penis.

FINALLY a small dick emoji https://t.co/TTvzP609Xv — Kath Barbadoro (@kathbarbadoro) February 5, 2019

The pinching hand emoji will solely be used for small dicks pic.twitter.com/iuG49co66D — Brian Koerber (@bkurbs) February 6, 2019

Unsolicited dick pic community is in a panic rn https://t.co/ScJgOeg19N — dad (@NeptxneDubz) February 5, 2019

While you've probably thrown around (or received) the very phallic eggplant emoji for awhile, the pinching hand perhaps has the opposite effect, and is sure to be a devastating addition to one's arsenal of emoji insults.

According to Emojipedia, Unicode will release the pinching hand as well as the other new emoji on Mar. 5, but it'll take a few months before you'll see these on your devices.

You'll likely spot them in an Android beta come August, or on iOS in October or November through a software update.

And when the pinching hand emoji does come, use it wisely.

maybe this upcoming emoji 🤏 will be useful as a response to unsolicited dick pics pic.twitter.com/YSfX1hqDcW — Parker Higgins (@xor) February 5, 2019

Pack it up fellas, every girl just gained the ability to win an argument in just one emoji https://t.co/MrrZB0EUyA — Brian (@Brian___L) February 5, 2019

Somebody send you the pinching hand emoji back and you just gotta throw your whole phone away. — KITH Sweat (@MF_DAD) February 5, 2019