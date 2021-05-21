Pinduoduo Inc. Sponsored ADR (PDD) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Pinduoduo Inc. Sponsored ADR (PDD) closed at $129.29 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.31% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.08%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had lost 1.74% over the past month, lagging the Retail-Wholesale sector's loss of 1.68% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.73% in that time.

PDD will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be May 26, 2021. The company is expected to report EPS of -$0.68, down 36% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $3.15 billion, up 240.82% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of -$1.21 per share and revenue of $17.79 billion, which would represent changes of -31.52% and +101.91%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for PDD should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. PDD is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

The Internet - Commerce industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 232, putting it in the bottom 9% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.



