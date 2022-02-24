Pine Avenue bandit sentenced

Feb. 24—LOCKPORT — A Falls man, who pleaded guilty to the daring daylight robbery of a Pine Avenue bakery in 2020, and the robbery of the same bakery's Linwood Avenue location in 2018, was sentenced to a split term of jail time and probation by Niagara County Court Judge John Ottaviano.

Joseph N. Sturdivant, 32, was sentenced to six months in jail and five years probation for his guilty plea to a charge of third-degree robbery. He was also ordered to pay $348 in restitution.

Because Sturdivant has been jailed for more than six months, while his case was pending, he was released from the Niagara County jail and has begun his term of probation.

He had been accused of the hold-up of the now-closed DiCamillo Bakery, in the 1700 block of Pine Avenue, on April 14, 2020. Investigators said a male suspect walked into the bakery that day and approached a clerk at the counter.

Police said the robber "motioned like he was armed with a weapon" and demanded cash from the clerk. After taking the money, the suspect, later identified as Sturdivant, walked out of the bakery, but had to wait for traffic to walk southbound across Pine Ave at 17th Street.

He was last seen walking westbound in the 400 block alley that connects 17th and 16th streets.

Sturdivant was taken into custody by Falls Police Warrant Services Unit officers and U.S. Marshall Fugitive Task Force agents at his Pine Avenue home a short time later.

Prosecutors said a DNA match later linked Sturdivant to the Dec. 26, 2018 robbery of the DiCamillo's Bakery location on Linwood Avenue.