Pine Avenue shooting hearing delayed

May 10—A preliminary hearing for a Falls man charged in a Pine Avenue shooting, that may also be linked to a Ninth Street homicide, was delayed Monday when the victim in the case was unable to appear.

Niagara County prosecutors are now preparing to conduct the hearing for Shaquan Gibson on Friday morning.

Gibson, 47, of the Falls, is charged with one count of second-degree assault and one count of second-degree criminal possession of a weapon in connection with the shooting of a male victim who was found wounded in the 700 block of Pine Avenue at around 4:30 p.m. May 2.

He has pleaded not guilty to the charges and is being held in lieu of bail of $200,000 cash or $500,000 property.

Neither police nor prosecutors have commented yet on whether Gibson will be charged in connection with the fatal shooting of another man in the 600 block of Ninth Street, just moments before the Pine Avenue victim was discovered.

Falls Police patrol officers had responded to a report of gunfire in the courtyard of the Yorkshire Apartments, 628 Ninth St., just before 4:20 p.m. and eight minutes later, officers received the call for a possible second shooting victim in the 700 block of Pine Avenue.

Officers responding to the apartment complex found Cyjear Benton, 24, of the Falls, lying in a doorway entrance to the complex. Benton had suffered a gunshot wound and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The second shooting victim, a 26-year-old Falls resident, was found suffering from a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to one of his legs at the Pine Avenue crime scene. He was rushed to the Erie County Medical Center, in Buffalo, where he was treated for the wound.

Investigators have been looking into whether both victims were at the Yorkshire Apartments when the shooting started.

Police flooded the area, searching for a person of interest in the Yorkshire shooting. It's not clear if Gibson was the person they were seeking.

Crime Scene Unit detectives seized a vehicle, located in the alley between Sixth and Seventh streets, just off Pine Avenue last Monday evening. The Gazette was able to confirm that the vehicle is connected to the shooting and homicide investigations.

The Yorkshire Apartments have been condemned as part of the long-term expansion of John Daly Boulevard. But the complex continues to be occupied by squatters and has become a haven for drug dealing and use.

What appeared to be security or surveillance cameras were visible on the exterior of the complex. However, neighbors said it 'was unlikely that the cameras were operational.

Last Tuesday evening, CID detectives executed an "evidentiary" search warrant at a building at 624 Pine Ave., and Crime Scene Unit investigators were seen collecting a large quantity of electronic equipment and inspecting security cameras on the exterior of the building.

Police are still asking anyone who may have witnessed either of the shootings or have information regarding them to contact investigators at either 716-286-4553 or 716-286-4711.