Pine Bluff Mayor delivers 2024 State of the City address

PINE BLUFF, Ark. – Thursday, the Mayor of Pine Bluff, Shirley Washington, delivered her 2024 state of the city address.

She discussed many ways she would like to improve the future of the city.

Pine Bluff police investigating deadly Saturday afternoon shooting

Among the many topics included ways to reduce crime, programs and investments for youth impact, and making Pine Bluff a city residents and tourists can be proud of.

“I was glad to hear all these things that are improving the city of Pine Bluff,” an 18 year citizen said.

Mayor Washington laid out her plan for 2024 by addressing crime strategies.

A few included increasing patrol visibility from the Pine Bluff Police Department by providing every patrol officer with a take home patrol car.

“This benefits the entire community by increasing law enforcement viability,” Washington said.

Pine Bluff capital murder suspect released from jail because charges filed four days late

She also said the officer’s patrol schedule will be restructured from 8-hour shifts to 10-hour shifts.

“This helps with properly controlling the streets while also giving officers longer rest periods to maintain overall wellness,” Washington said.

Also, with the youth having a major role in the crime numbers, Pine Bluff is adopting the Group Violence Intervention Program to connect them with social services to help neutralize situations that lead to violence.

The people of Pine Bluff accepted the GVI program.

“Young people can have support where they don’t feel lost or they have to go to the gangs,” a citizen said.

Pine Bluff High School football player killed in shooting

Blending crime reduction with city enhancement, improvements to city parks is coming in 2024 to increase safety, visibility and fun for all.

Also, the old Plaza Hotel connected to the Pine Bluff Convention Center is finally being renovated. Soon it will be the Courtyard Mariott.

“We cannot let the building crumble right next to our convention center,” Washington stated.

Affordable housing was addressed. According to the Mayor, the new Southeast Estates will provide 120 affordable units to the city.

Also, a shelter for the homeless will take over the old First Ward School.

The people were also happy to hear that phase two of the Main Street construction will begin from 8th avenue to the train tracks.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KARK.