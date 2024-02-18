Pine Bluff police investigating deadly Saturday afternoon shooting

PINE BLUFF, Ark. – Police in Pine Bluff are investigating after a 22-year-old man was found dead inside a home Saturday afternoon.

Officials with the Pine Bluff Police Department said that officers responded to a report at the police station shortly after 4 p.m. when a woman said her grandson, 18-year-old Kyree Kendrick, told her that he shot someone at a home in the 2100 block of Saracen Street.

North Little Rock police arrest two in connection to death of mother, infant found off I-440

Kendrick was taken into custody and officers were dispatched to the home shortly after and found Kerry Leneal Hadley Jr. lying unresponsive on the floor of a bedroom with a gunshot wound.

Hadley was pronounced dead at the scene after EASI Ambulance Service attempted life-saving measures.

Family of Little Rock homicide victim seeks justice

Detectives are still investigating the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to call the detective office tip line at 870-730-2106, the detective office at 870-730-2090 and ask for Detective D. Nicholson, or the dispatch center at 870-541-5300.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KARK.