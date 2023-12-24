Pine Bluff police investigating deadly Sunday shooting

PINE BLUFF, Ark. – Pine Bluff police are investigating a deadly shooting that happened early Sunday morning on South Blake Street.

According to investigators, officers arrived at the 1300 block of South Blake Street at 2:09 a.m. concerning reports of a shooting. Officers were able to locate shell casings and blood, but no victim.

Little Rock, North Little Rock & Pine Bluff ranked among most dangerous cities and towns in the US, study finds

Investigators said at 2:23 a.m. an off-duty officer working at a nearby hospital said a man arrived with a single gunshot wound. Officers said 41-year-old William Earl Bennett later died from his injuries.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting is asked to call the Detective Office tip line at 870-730-2106, the Detective Office at 870-730-2090 and ask for Detective Sergeant C. Wilfong or the dispatch center at 870-541-5300.

This is a developing story, please check back for updates.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KARK.