Pine Bush man accused of making terroristic threat at bank in Ellenville

ELLENVILLE — A Pine Bush man was charged with making a terroristic threat after he told employees at the M&T Bank branch in the village that he was going to come back and shoot up the bank.

Ellenville police said the incident began when officers went to the bank on Route 209 around 10:45 a.m. Tuesday in response to a report of an irate customer.

According to a news release issued by village police, "it was discovered that the customer made statements to bank employees that he was coming back to shoot the bank up, and if they sent law enforcement to his house, he would shoot it out with police."

The bank was placed on lockdown and secured by police, and an investigation quickly identified the suspect as Guy Matthew Lorenz, 54, of Vista Marie Road, Pine Bush. Police said the investigation also revealed that because of his employment, which the release did not specify, Lorenz had previously obtained permits for explosives.

Talking egg: How Eggbert became a beloved Orange County holiday tradition

Horse doping: Orange County veterinarian, trainer sentenced in racing scheme

Restaurant closing: Liberty Street Bistro owners say many factors contributed to decision'

The bank was closed at that point out of an abundance of caution, and village police, accompanied by Ulster County Sheriff's detectives, uniformed deputies and K-9 team members, and state police, including uniformed troopers and members of their Bureau of Criminal Investigation, located Lorenz at his residence.

Police said Lorenz surrendered without incident, and he was brought to police headquarters, where he was charged with one count of making a terroristic threat, a felony. He was arraigned by Wawarsing Town Justice Charles Dechon and released without bail pending a Nov. 30 court appearance.

In a statement released by his office, Ellenville Police Chief Phillip Mattracion said, "In the world and climate that we live in today, where mass shootings are becoming the rule rather than the exception, law enforcement cannot ignore any instance where these types of threats are made, whether or not they are said out of frustration during the heat of the moment. There is no way to know for certain whether the threat is real until it is completely vetted out."

Story continues

The name of Lorenz's attorney could not immediately be learned.

Mike Randall covers breaking news for the Times Herald-Record, the Poughkeepsie Journal and the Journal News-lohud. Reach him at mrandall@th-record.com or on Twitter @mikerandall845.

This article originally appeared on Times Herald-Record: Pine Bush man charged with making terroristic threat at bank