Pine Bush man sentenced for soliciting 12-year-old for sex on social media

An Orange County man was sentenced to 10 years in prison Thursday for distributing and receiving child pornography.

The office of the U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York announced Zachary Huebsch, 25, of Pine Bush, was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Kenneth M. Karas following his guilty plea to those charges on May 24.

According to the U.S. Attorney's office, Huebsch communicated with a 12-year-old on Discord, a social media platform, in July and August of 2021.

Prosecutors said he instructed the girl to engage in various sexual acts and to perform those acts on live-streaming video. Prosecutors said Huebsch preserved sexually explicit images of the girl from those live-streaming sessions.

Huebsch also discussed meeting with the victim to engage in sexual activity, and he sent her a screenshot of a map of a park near her house with a suggested meeting location.

Vehicular manslaughter: Oklahoma woman indicted in fatal June crash in town of Newburgh

Prosecutors said an investigation into Huebsch began after the girl's mother reported to authorities concerning communications that she discovered on her daughter's phone.

In addition to 10 years in prison, Karas also sentenced Huebsch to 10 years of supervised release.

Damian Williams, the U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York, said in a statement released by his office, "The defendant's conduct was abhorrent and illustrates the dangers that online predators pose to vulnerable members of our community, our children."

Huebsch's attorney, Joseph Immanuel Ser, could not immediately be reached for comment.

Mike Randall covers breaking news for the Times Herald-Record and the Poughkeepsie Journal. Reach him at mrandall@th-record.com or on Twitter @mikerandall845.

This article originally appeared on Times Herald-Record: Child pornography sentence for Orange County man in federal court