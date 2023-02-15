Pine Bush man stabbed at gas station on Route 52 Tuesday night

PINE BUSH - Town of Crawford police are looking for a suspect who stabbed a Pine Bush man at a gas station on Route 52 Tuesday night.

Police said the 47-year-old Pine Bush man was at the gas station with another person they described only as an unknown subject. During an exchange between the two, the Pine Bush man suffered multiple stab wounds.

The unknown subject left the area in a vehicle, for which there is no further description at this time.

The Pine Bush man walked to a residence near Borden Avenue. From there, he was taken by Pine Bush Ambulance to Garnet Health Medical Center in Middletown, where he was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

The investigation is continuing, and anyone with relevant information is asked to call town of Crawford police at 845-744-3300, or their tip line at 845-744-HINT (4468)

State police, the Orange County Sheriff's office and the FBI Hudson Valley Safe Streets Task Force are all assisting town of Crawford police in the investigation.

