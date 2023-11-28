Pine Forest High School volunteer cheer coach arrested after $7,000 from parents vanishes

A Pine Forest High School volunteer cheerleading coach accused of stealing thousands of dollars from the cheer program was booked into Escambia County Jail Monday on fraud and larceny charges.

Escambia County Sheriff's deputies booked 28-year-old Cedriahanna Brooks-Hill on one felony count of fraud and one felony count of grand theft for allegedly stealing at least $2,600 from the varsity and junior varsity cheer teams for the school.

Chief Investigator for Escambia County Public Schools Gary Marsh told law enforcement that the Pine Forest's JV cheerleading coach gave Brooks-Hill, the varsity volunteer coach, $2,600 to deposit to the bookkeeper in June, but the bookkeeper said she never received the money.

"(The bookkeeper) state that (JV coach) sent the $2,600 from the JV team to Brooks-Hill via Cash App, which was against school policy," Brook-Hill's arrest report says, "and that Brooks-Hill claims that she cannot access her Cash App as the screen on her phone is broken."

The JV coach showed screenshots to law enforcement confirming a transfer of $2,600 to Brooks-Hill.

In an August interview, Brooks-Hill confirmed to investigators that she received a $2,600 transfer via Cash App and said the funds are still in the account due to not having a way to retrieve the money.

ECSO investigators subpoenaed Brooks-Hill's Cash App information from the company, and on Oct. 24 the lead investigator found that she did receive $2,600 from the JV coach, but none of the money made it to the school district.

The report says Brooks-Hill sent a total of $2,582 to herself, her mother, her mother's boyfriend and her sister.

Along with the $2,600, Marsh also told law enforcement there was $4,500 missing that the varsity coach allegedly gave to Brooks-Hill on behalf of the parents of the team; however, law enforcement says there is a lack of evidence demonstrating theft.

"(The varsity coach) stated that she filled out a correct Money Collected Form for the $4,500 deposit but could not provide copies (of) that form either," the report says. "Brooks-Hill stated that she did receive the $4,500 from (the varsity coach) and did turn the money into bookkeeping but could provide no receipt of accepting the money or of the deposit."

The report also says the varsity coach acquired a lawyer and asked law enforcement if she could repay the $4,500 to "keep her name clear." The report notes that "the theft of the missing $4,500 from the varsity cheerleading team could not be verified due to conflicting statements and no corresponding evidence/documentation."

Interim Escambia County Public Schools Superintendent Keith Leonard told the News Journal that Brooks-Hill was removed from her volunteer coaching position.

"Upon notification of pending charges, she was released from her association with Escambia County Public Schools," Leonard said in an email.

Brooks-Hill was released from Escambia County Jail on $30,000, according to jail records.

This article originally appeared on Pensacola News Journal: Pine Forest High School cheerleading coach allegedly stole thousands