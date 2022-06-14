Pine Grove man charged with rape

Jun. 14—PINE GROVE — A Pine Grove man was jailed after being arrested by state police at Schuylkill Haven on rape charges.

Robert Miller, 41, was charged with four felony counts or rape; eight felony counts of involuntary deviate sexual intercourse; nine felony counts of aggravated indecent assault; three felony counts of aggravated assault on a person under the age of 16; one felony count each of sexual assault, corruption of minors, unlawful restraint and endangering the welfare of children; and two misdemeanor counts of indecent assault.

Miller was arraigned Friday by on-call Magisterial District Judge Anthony J. Kilker, Shenandoah, and committed to Schuylkill County Prison in lieu of $250,000 straight cash bail.

Court records show that Miller posted bailed on Monday. He will now have to appear for a preliminary hearing before Magisterial District Judge David J. Rossi, Tremont, at 11 a.m. July 14.

Police said they received a complaint Friday involving a sexual assault against Miller involving a juvenile.

Police said the investigation determined the assaults began when the victim was about 14 years old and continued off and on for about a three-year period from Jan. 10, 2019, through Wednesday.