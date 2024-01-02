Pine Hill man accused of stabbing Pennsylvania state trooper

HAMBURG, Pa. - A South Jersey man is accused of repeatedly stabbing a Pennsylvania State Police trooper in the leg.

Bradley Odenath, 27, of Pine Hill was being held on $100,000 bail after the Dec. 30 incident in Berks County, police said.

The injured trooper was treated at a hospital, then was released.

The incident occurred around 8:45 a.m. when two troopers went to a home in Tilden Township, intending to serve a warrant for Odenath's involuntary commitment, a police account said.

Tilden is some 100 miles from Pine Hill and about 35 miles west of Allenton.

Odenath was evaluated at a local hospital, then was taken to Berks County Prison.

He is charged with two counts each of aggravated assault, resisting arrest, simple assault, harassment and endangering another person.

The charges are only allegations. Odenath has not been convicted in the case.

Jim Walsh is a senior reporter for the Courier-Post, Burlington County Times and The Daily Journal. Email: Jwalsh@cpsj.com..

This article originally appeared on Cherry Hill Courier-Post: Bradley Odenath held on multiple charges in Berks County Prison