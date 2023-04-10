Pine Hills mass shooting suspect Keith Moses pleads not guilty in court

The suspect accused of killing three people in Pine Hills in February pled not guilty in front of an Orange County judge on Monday.

A grand jury indicted Keith Moses for first-degree murder.

Orange County deputies believe he killed Natacha Augustin, and then returned to the same neighborhood hours later and killed 9-year-old T’yonna Major and a local TV news reporter Dylan Lyons.

Two others survived after they were also shot.

Moses’ trial is currently set to start in June.

