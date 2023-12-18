Is Pine Hills shooter Keith Moses mentally competent to stand trial? A judge promised to decide in 2024.

An Orange County judge indicated he will decide in 2024 whether Keith Moses, accused of the horrific killings of three people earlier this year including a nine-year-old girl and a TV journalist, is mentally competent to stand trial after a Monday hearing stalled because Moses failed to attend.

The question of Moses’ competency farose in court in September, when defense attorney J. Edwin Mills said his client refused to meet with his attorneys on three separate occasions. In that hearing, Moses gave a head nod to Circuit Judge Robert Egan to indicate he didn’t understand what was going on, Spectrum News 13 reported.

Egan appointed two mental health experts to evaluate Moses.

But Moses was not in court on Monday to discuss the results of the evaluation filed with the court last week. Mills said he refused to be transported from the Orange County Jail. Egan said a hearing to discuss the evaluation’s findings will be set for 2024, though a specific date has not been scheduled.

The 20-year-old is facing the death penalty for the Feb. 22 murders of Natacha Augustin, 38, T’Yonna Major, 9, and Spectrum News 13 reporter Dylan Lyons, 24. The shootings happened within hours of each other in the Pine Hills area west of Orlando, with Moses allegedly shooting Augustin while riding in a car with her.

Several hours later, investigators said, Moses entered a nearby home where he killed T’Yonna and shot her mother, Brandi Major, who survived her injuries. He left the house and shot Lyons to death as the reporter sat in a news van that had been dispatched to cover the Augustin slaying. Moses allegedly then shot cameraman Jesse Walden, who also survived.

Moses was indicted for first-degree murder, with then-State Attorney Monique Worrell announcing in May that her office would pursue the death penalty.

Whether Moses is competent to stand trial will depend partly on the results of psychological evaluations by forensic psychiatrist Chelsea Bennett and forensic psychologist Jeffrey Danziger, which have been completed but have not yet been made public.

In criminal trials, incompetence is not determined solely by a defendant being diagnosed with a mental illness.

In the case of Markeith Loyd, who was convicted of murdering his girlfriend Sade Dixon and Orlando police Lt. Debra Clayton, appointed experts were mixed on his ability to stand trial. Danziger, one of the experts who evaluated Loyd, testified for the defense that Loyd was someone “with genuine psychotic disorder who was not feigning mental illness,” while clinical psychologist Xavier Amador diagnosed the 48-year-old with schizophrenia.

But a third expert who testified for the prosecution, psychologist Katherine Oses, diagnosed Loyd with antisocial personality disorder and deemed him competent to stand trial.

Ultimately, Circuit Judge Leticia Marques decided Loyd could be tried for the murders, explaining that she found Loyd “demonstrated an ability to control himself when he wished to,” and that Oses’ findings were “supported by the Court’s extensive observations” of Loyd’s behavior.

Loyd was sentenced to death for Clayton’s murder. He is seeking a new hearing with the Florida Supreme Court after justices upheld his conviction and sentence in November.