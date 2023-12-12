Pine Island home destroyed by fire Monday night

Dec. 12—PINE ISLAND — One person was injured in a house fire Monday, Dec. 11, 2023, in Pine Island.

Around 10: 30 p.m., the Pine Island Fire Department was called to the 600 block of Second Street Southwest for a report of a structure fire. Upon arrival, the home was fully engulfed with flames coming out the front and rear of the house, according to a Pine Island Fire Department press release.

The homeowner and pets were outside when emergency crews arrived. He was evaluated by medics on the scene for minor burns.

The fire was knocked down within an hour on scene. Nearby vehicles, a shed and a garage were saved.

According to the release, the fire started after the homeowner worked with his wood burner outside the home.

Fire crews remained on scene until 2:30 a.m. extinguishing hotspots.

No other injuries were reported. The Minnesota State Fire Marshall's Office is assisting with the investigation.

The Zumbrota Police Department, Zumbrota Area Ambulance, Goodhue County Sheriff's Office and Xcel Energy also responded to the scene. The Red Cross was contacted to assist the homeowner.