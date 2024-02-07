Pine Meadow Elementary teacher named Escambia County Public Schools' 2025 Teacher of the Year

Cassi McGee had no idea how much her gut instinct to change careers from finance to education would pay off when she made the choice over 20 years ago. McGee, a fourth-grade teacher at Pine Meadow Elementary, has been named Escambia County Public Schools’ 2025 Teacher of the Year.

“I loved it from day one,” McGee said of teaching. “It felt like home to me whenever I was with the kids.”

McGee always had a hunch she would one day be a teacher −the first sign being the pretend school game she would play as a child. But by the time she made it to college, she was persuaded that a degree in finance would be the most secure way to earn a living. Soon after graduation, and the stock market crash of 2000, she began to reevaluate and found her way back to her original passion. Now, over 20 years later, being in a class full of students is still among her favorite places to be.

“I tell my friends, ‘I can’t believe I get paid to do this’,” McGee said of teaching.

While she soaks in the joy that comes with teaching young, curious minds - making up songs, conducting science experiments, and taking field trips to downtown Pensacola's historic district to learn about Florida history – her classroom is a structured, well-oiled machine with a morning routine that runs like clockwork.

She isn’t afraid of hard work or being the first person to volunteer, whether it be through after-school tutoring, starting Pine Meadow’s fifth-grade safety patrol, serving as Math Committee Chair, or among her most rewarding roles: a competitive math coach.

She believes teachers have the choice to want to make learning come to life for students. When she sees her students show up at school on a Saturday morning, eager to solve math problems for fun, she knows something is going right.

“It is super important for me as a teacher to be fresh and energetic and exciting and loving to them,” McGee said. “I feel like that’s kind of infectious to the kids around you.”

Her care and effort is working as McGee’s students have consistently met and surpassed state-mandated benchmarks.

In 2022-2023, 90% of her students made learning gains in math, with an average rise from a level to 2 to 3,” confirmed ECPS spokesperson Cody Strother.

ECPS Superintendent Keith Leonard said she is an “invaluable asset.”

“We are so proud to announce Cassi McGee has been selected as our Teacher of the Year,” said ECPS Superintendent Keith Leonard. “Her contributions to Escambia County Public Schools epitomize the dedication, flexibility and innovation so necessary to prepare our students for a successful and meaningful future. She is truly an invaluable asset to her students, her school and this community as a whole.”

McGee said above all else, she wants people to remember most “how much love, effort and thought teachers put into their classrooms and into their students.”

McGee will now move on to represent Escambia County Public Schools in the state Teacher of the Year competition.

