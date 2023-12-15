Pine Ridge man sentenced to life in prison for killing three people

Dec. 15—WOUNDED KNEE, S.D. — A 26-year-old man was sentenced on Thursday, Dec. 14, to three life sentences after being convicted of three counts of first-degree murder.

Elijah West, of the Pine Ridge Indian Reservation, will serve the rest of his life in federal prison for shooting and killing three people in January 2022.

"This case stands out as a particularly heinous example of human depravity," said U.S. Attorney Alison J. Ramsdell. "The defendant committed unspeakable acts of violence for which no sentence would ever be sufficient, but we hope these three life sentences, which must be served consecutively, give the victims' families some measure of closure as they grieve the senseless loss of their loved ones. We are grateful to our partners at the FBI and the Oglala Sioux Tribe's Department of Public Safety for their relentless investigative efforts."

West was indicted by a federal grand jury in January 2022 and was found guilty on all charges by a jury following a five-day jury trial in Rapid City in September 2023.

A press release from the U.S. Attorney's Office said West entered a trailer in the evening hours of Jan. 4, 2022, into the morning of Jan. 5, near Wounded Knee, where a group of people were gathered around a kitchen table. West spoke with the group before he removed a firearm and fired upon and killed three people.

West forced a fourth person at gunpoint to find him a ride to a separate residence in Manderson. After arriving, West left with another individual. As soon as West left, the party called 911 to report the shooting. West was arrested in the early hours of Jan. 5, and law enforcement recovered the murder weapon in his possession.

In addition to the life-in-prison sentence on each count of first-degree murder, West received an additional 10 years for each firearm charge, all to run consecutively. In total, West received three life sentences plus an additional 30 years' custody. He was also ordered to pay a $700 special assessment to the Federal Crime Victims Fund.

"It is our duty to bring justice and answers to grieving Tribal communities," said FBI Minneapolis Special Agent in Charge Alvin M. Winston Sr. "The investigation of West, and his life sentences, stand as a testament to the collaboration and dedication of the FBI, the Oglala Sioux Tribe Department of Public Safety Criminal Investigation Division, and the United States Attorney's Office to bring justice to victims of violent crimes in Indian County. The FBI and its partners will investigate and hold accountable those who show such a callous disregard for innocent lives."

This matter was prosecuted by the U.S. Attorney's Office because the Major Crimes Act, a federal statute, mandates that certain violent crimes alleged to have occurred in Indian Country be prosecuted in Federal court as opposed to State court.

The case was investigated by the FBI and the Oglala Sioux Tribe Department of Public Safety Criminal Investigation Division. Assistant U.S. Attorneys Sarah B. Collins and Benjamin Patterson prosecuted the case.

West was immediately remanded to the custody of the U.S. Marshals Service.