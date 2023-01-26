Pine Township man accused of attacking woman with axe

1
WPXI.com News Staff
·2 min read

A Pine Township man is accused of attacking a woman with an axe in her home.

According to our partners at TribLIVE.com, video from a camera in the home showed the suspect, 53-year-old Lee Michael Swat, carrying the weapon down the steps following the incident.

Court documents said officers responded to a call from the alleged victim on Jan. 2 about an assault that happened the night before.

Our partners at the Trib said she told police that Swat attacked her with an axe at some point during the night. The attack left a gash on her calf. She also had a bruise above her left eye.

The woman told police that Swat grabbed her by the throat and pressed against her airway. She was treated at the scene by medics but declined being taken to the hospital.

Police found blood on a blanket and on the carpet in the bedroom where she was assaulted.

During a recorded phone call with investigators, Swat denied the attack. However, he stopped answering questions after police told him they had video of him carrying the weapon down the steps, court documents show.

Swat is charged with a felony count of aggravated assault, strangulation and simple assault.

He was released from the Allegheny County Jail after his $5,000 bond was posted. He will appear in court for his preliminary hearing on Feb. 8.

