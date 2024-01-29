An atmospheric river known as a Pineapple Express is expected to bring heavy to light rain showers to the High Desert this week, followed by a second round early next week.

The storm should move into Southern California on Thursday and Friday, followed by a partially dry weekend and wet Monday, the National Weather Service reported.

While there is a lot of uncertainty in exact rain amounts, there is a solid 95% chance of at least .10 inches in the High Desert and a 70 to 85% chance of at least 1 inch for the coastal areas, valleys, and mountains.

In the High Desert, estimates show that Thursday looks to be the wettest day of the storm.

Saturday morning through Sunday “may end up being mostly dry, but we'll have to see how the timing evolves over the coming days,” weather officials stated.

Strong winds are also expected in the High Desert on Thursday and Friday, according to the weather service.

Most elevations of 6,500 feet or higher are likely to see snowfall during the storm, according to NWS.

Temperatures from Thursday to Sunday should range from the low 20s to the low 50s in places like Apple Valley, Hesperia, and Victorville.

Often called the Pineapple Express, the atmospheric river picks up moisture in the tropical Pacific around Hawaii, then pushes it toward the West Coast, according to the National Ocean Service.

Daily Press reporter Rene Ray De La Cruz may be reached at 760-951-6227 or RDeLaCruz@VVDailyPress.com. Follow him on Twitter @DP_ReneDeLaCruz.

This article originally appeared on Victorville Daily Press: Pineapple Express expected to bring rain to High Desert