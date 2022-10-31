Pinecone vector database can now handle hybrid keyword-semantic search

Ron Miller
·2 min read

When Pinecone announced a vector database at the beginning of last year, it was building something that was specifically designed for machine learning and aimed at data scientists. The idea was that you could query this data in a format that machines understand, making it much faster.

Originally this involved semantic searches where users could search based on meaning instead of specific words. It turns out, however, that as people put Pinecone to work, there were use cases where specific keywords mattered, and today the company announced that it’s now possible to conduct searches combining both semantic and keyword searches, what company founder and CEO Edo Liberty calls hybrid search.

“We've conducted a lot of research on this topic and we found that, in fact, hybrid search ends up being better [in many cases]. It's better in the sense that if you can combine both semantic search, this is the deep NLP encoding of sentences that gets the context and the meaning and so on, but you can also infuse that with specific keywords…the combination of those two ends up being significantly better,” Liberty told TechCrunch.

In fact he says the two complement each other well, especially in cases where industry-specific terms matter. This could be something like a doctor searching for keywords related to a specific disease. In those cases, the medical context may return better results by combining a question and some specific keywords around a given disease.

He says that the keywords never take precedence over the semantic question the user is asking, but they provide some extra information to help return more meaningful results.

“You might know exactly what you're looking for, and you might be able to provide extra oomph when you make your semantic search keyword-aware – and that actually helps a lot. So I don't want to throw away the good parts of keyword search [by relying completely on semantic search]. I don't want the keywords to be in the driver's seat, but I don't to ignore them completely either,” he said.

As Liberty told us at the time of the company’s $28 million Series A last year, search has become a big use case for the company:

“The predominant use of the vector databases is for search, and search in the broad sense of the word. It’s searching through documents, but you can think about search as information retrieval in general, discovery, recommendation, anomaly detection and so on,” he said at the time.

Pinecone launched in 2019 and has raised $38 million, per Crunchbase.

Recommended Stories

  • Facebook probably has your phone number, even if you never shared it. Now it has a secret tool to let you delete it.

    Meta's apps have almost 3 billion daily users. It's scooped up unknown numbers of email addresses and phone numbers for people who never signed up.

  • 10 incredible iPhone tips and tricks for the best time-saving hacks

    To help you save time – and in some cases, money – the following are 10 "must-use" little-known iPhone tips, tricks, shortcuts and hacks.

  • The co-founder of social-media app Gas tells Elon Musk to hire him as Twitter's product chief

    The cofounder of the viral social-media app Gas and a former Meta product manager previously help make tbh, a once popular app Facebook later bought.

  • Nakeen Launches Custom Shirt Service for Men

    Ontario, California--(Newsfile Corp. - October 31, 2022) - Nakeen, a new company specializing in custom shirts for men, has announced that it will be launching its official website next week. Customers will be able to use the site to order custom shirts, which will be made to their exact measurements and shipped to their door in as little as two weeks.To ensure a perfect fit, Nakeen has developed a 3D AI measurement app that ...

  • What TikTok does to your mental health: ‘It’s embarrassing we know so little’

    Nearly six in 10 teenagers count themselves as daily users of the app yet little is known about the impacts on the brain

  • Arnoya classic (ARNC) Is Now Available for Trading on LBank Exchange

    Internet City, Dubai--(Newsfile Corp. - October 29, 2022) - LBank Exchange, a global digital asset trading platform, has listed Arnoya classic (ARNC) on October 28, 2022. For all users of LBank Exchange, the ARNC/USDT trading pair is now officially available for trading.ARNC Listing BannerTo view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8831/142254_52772cf5f4e34a18_001full.jpg.As a decentralized platform based on blockchain technology, Arnoya classi

  • Stanford's Caitie Baird joins Pac-12 Networks after 20-kill performance vs. No. 19 Washington

    Pac-12 Networks' Elise Woodward and Nicole Rigoni speak with student-athlete Caitie Baird after No. 8 Stanford women's volleyball 3-2 victory over No. 19 Washington on Sunday, October 30 in Seattle. Follow Pac-12 women's volleyball this season with the Pac-12 Now App. Download the Pac-12 Now App today and set alerts for Pac-12 women's volleyball to make sure you never miss a moment of the action. Pac-12 Now is available today in your app store for iOS, Android, and Apple TV.

  • UCLA sweeps Utah in Salt Lake City

    Pac-12 Networks' Krista Blunk recaps UCLA women's volleyball 3-0 victory over Utah on Sunday, October 30 in Salt Lake City. The Bruins improve to 11-10 overall and 5-7 in conference, while the Utes drop to 13-10 overall and 6-6 in Pac-12 play. Follow Pac-12 women's volleyball this season with the Pac-12 Now App. Download the Pac-12 Now App today and set alerts for Pac-12 women's volleyball to make sure you never miss a moment of the action. Pac-12 Now is available today in your app store for iOS, Android, and Apple TV.

  • Detroit launches effort and an app to document all of city's murals

    CANVS, an art technology company, has joined with Detroit's arts and culture office and now has 225 area murals logged in its app.