Pinecrest Capital Partners Announces Additions to the Team

DALLAS, April 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Pinecrest Capital Partners, LLC ("Pinecrest"), an investment banking firm in Dallas, TX that offers exclusive advisory services to middle market companies, today announced both the hiring of Chad Corley as Director of Business Development and Ted Gwara as an Analyst.

Pinecrest Capital Partners Logo (PRNewsfoto/Pinecrest Capital Partners) More

In his role at Pinecrest, Chad will be responsible for managing business development efforts, with a primary focus on sourcing new opportunities and supporting the firm's referral relationships.

Prior to joining the firm, Chad worked as a Vice President of Sales where he focused on business development and management of the company's inside sales team. In his prior role, Chad was responsible for managing affiliate relationships, lead generation, sales, and operational improvement. Chad graduated from Texas A&M University with a Bachelor of Arts in Communications with a minor in Psychology.

"Chad's impressive character, work ethic, and background in various business development and sales roles will be a great addition to the Pinecrest team," said Barrett Kingsriter, Senior Managing Director for Pinecrest Capital Partners. "Chad's communications and business development skill set will be a great asset to Pinecrest, and we all look forward to watching his success in his role at the firm."

Pinecrest also announced the hiring of Ted Gwara as Analyst. Prior to joining Pinecrest full-time, Ted worked at a boutique consulting firm and graduated with a bachelor's degree from Southern Methodist University. Ted recently passed Level 1 of the CFA exam and plans to take Level 2 later this year.

"Ted has a strong analytical and entrepreneurial background unique for someone at this point in their career," said Barrett Kingsriter, Senior Managing Director for Pinecrest Capital Partners. "We are excited for Ted to join the Pinecrest team on a full-time basis and know that his character and attention to detail will be a great asset to the firm."

Pinecrest Capital Partners is a premier investment banking firm based in Dallas, Texas that offers exclusive advisory services to middle market companies. Pinecrest's team of highly experienced professionals operates across a variety of industries and is an expert in managing transaction processes. By focusing on high-touch advisory and one-stop solutions, Pinecrest works to position clients with the goal of maximizing transaction outcomes and realizing the full value of their companies. For more information about Pinecrest Capital Partners visit www.pinecrestcap.com.

Cision More

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/pinecrest-capital-partners-announces-additions-to-the-team-301032959.html

SOURCE Pinecrest Capital Partners