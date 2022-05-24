Pineland man accused in stone crab theft, wildlife violations heads to possible resolution

Stone crab claws found by Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission officers allegedly illegally harvested by a Pineland man April 2 were under the 2¾ inch legal length.

A Pineland man facing multiple charges, accused of harvesting stone crab and other species from traps that weren't his will have his case decided in early resolution court.

Steve Harry Long, 65, faces 16 conservation law violations including multiple counts of molestation of stone crap traps without consent of the owner, possession of egg-bearing female stone crabs, possession of undersized sheepshead and blue crab trap molestation.

Florida Wildlife Commission officers searched his boat April 2 at the Barrancas Avenue boat ramp on Bokeelia, finding the stone crab claws and other items believed illegal.

Court documents revealed FWC officers found more than two-and-a-half dozen stone crab traps on Long's boat with five listed as his. The rest were tagged with another commercial fisherman's state endorsement number.

The rightful owner of the traps told FWC officers that he had not given Long permission to pull the traps.

A dead female, egg-bearing stone crab found by Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission officers that was allegedly illegally harvested by a Pineland man April 2

The officers also found a number of undersized crab claws and sheepshead and female stone crab bearing eggs, all illegal to possess.

According to FWC rules, when harvested, stone crab claws should be at least 2¾ inches long. The claws found in Long's possession were smaller, according to the Fish & Wildlife booking records.

Early Resolution Court

Long's case qualified for Lee County's Early Resolution Court because of the nonviolent nature of the charges.

The majority of cases resolved in Early Resolution Court deal with controlled substances, grand theft, felony traffic offenses and burglaries.

In Early Resolution Court, the State Attorney’s Office presents a resolution to an offender, at the very beginning of the case, to accept responsibility.

Early Resolution Court works via negotiation between the offender and the State Attorney’s Office. Clients may enter a plea of guilty or no contest on the Early Intervention docket and then usually choose whether they want state probation or a jail sentence.

Undersized sheepshead found by Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission officers that was allegedly illegally harvested by a Pineland man April 2.

Long will be given such an offer when he next appears before the court on July 6.

"We do get the approval of the victims before cases plea into Early Resolution Court," said Samantha Syoen, SAO communications director.

Cases that are not resolved on the early resolution court docket are placed on a felony trial docket and could be resolved by jury trial.

Long has a lengthy criminal record of conservation law violations including arrests for illegal use of nets, expired boat registration, and violating navigation rules resulting in an accident, records indicate.

