Pinellas Amber Alert suspect cut ex’s throat as daughter watched, documents state

The Clearwater man accused of kidnapping his 8-year-old daughter on Monday killed her mother with a knife and brass knuckles as the girl watched, documents state.

Newly released arrest affidavits for Renato Muhaj, 34, shed new light on the case that prompted authorities to issue an Amber Alert for his 8-year-old daughter and arrest Muhaj on multiple charges including first-degree murder. Police said Muhaj attacked his parents at their apartment, then killed his daughter’ mother, 32-year-old Suela Saliaj, in her Clearwater apartment.

The parents’ names and other information are redacted from affidavits released Tuesday by the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office, but details included in the documents paired with information released by police on Monday help paint a picture of a violent chain of events.

The incident started about 2:44 a.m. Monday when Clearwater police were called to a domestic battery case at Oakbrook Village Apartments on the 2200 block of Nursery Road, the agency said in a news release. Police say Muhaj battered both of his parents there and took away their cellphones so they could not call 911.

Jail records show Muhaj also lives at the complex.

According to the arrest affidavits, Muhaj entered his parents’ bedroom and during a conversation with them began to punch his father in the face. The father would be treated later for a broken orbital socket and several broken teeth.

Muhaj also grabbled a machete and raised the weapon as if he was going to strike his mother with it. His parents “were holding onto each other and closed their eyes in fear that that they were going to be killed by” Muhaj, an affidavit states.

Muhaj kicked his mother in the thigh and pushed her multiple times onto a couch. When one parent managed to flee the apartment, Muhaj locked the door and refused to let the other parent leave. That parent was later able to escape when Muhaj went into a different room.

While leaving the apartment, Muhaj made a comment that someone — the person’s name is redacted — is “in the hands of the devil.”

Clearwater police contacted the Largo Police Department for help in locating Muhaj, and Largo police also went to Saliaj’s home at the Bayside Court Apartments, at 1760 Clearwater Largo Road, to conduct a welfare check.

According to an affidavit, officers saw blood outside of Saliaj’s apartment along with “a knife/brass knuckles that was covered in blood.” Inside the apartment, they found Saliaj dead on the floor of her bedroom and blood in her bed and on and around her body. Her throat had been cut.

Muhaj and Saliaj’s daughter, Alessia, was not in the apartment, and police initiated the Amber Alert about 7 a.m. The alert said Alessia and Muhaj might have been traveling in a gold 2017 Kia Sportage.

About 8:30 a.m., a cellphone potentially linked to Muhaj pinged in the area of Belleair Road and St. Pauls Drive in Clearwater. Police found Alessia and Muhaj inside the Kia on the 1600 block of St. Pauls Drive. Alessia was unharmed and Muhaj was taken into custody.

Alessia told police that she witnessed her father kill her mother, “striking her numerous times with the knife/brass knuckles” in her bedroom, an affidavit states.

The girl said she knew her mother had died, and she asked her father, “Why would you do that?”

“She detailed that the defendant made mention that he really wanted her to die,” the affidavit states.

The girl told police that after the killing, Muhaj took her from the apartment and rushed her down some stairs, causing her to fall. She said he then dragged her on the concrete to get her to his vehicle, the affidavit states.

There is no reference to a motive in the affidavits. Muhaj told police during an interview that he could not recall what happened, and he responded to a detective’s questions by asking questions.

Muhaj was booked into the Pinellas County Jail on charges including first-degree murder, kidnapping a child younger than 13, child abuse, aggravated assault, felony battery, domestic battery and witness tampering.

During Muhaj’s first appearance in court on Tuesday, Judge Pat Siracusa ordered him to be held without bond and appointed a public defender to represent him. Siracusa also ordered Muhaj to have no contact with his daughter.

According to a LinkedIn page, Saliaj was a client service associate for PNC Bank and had worked for the company for about eight years.

According to a five-year-old post on the LinkedIn page of an organization called the Albanian Professional and Business Network, Saliaj emigrated from Albania and became a U.S. citizen. The post was made ahead of Saliaj speaking at an event organized by the group where she would “go over her story and the challenges she has overcome to reach this point.” It described her as “intelligent, helpful, and extremely experienced in Banking.”

The group’s president did not immediately return a voicemail and email.