Pinellas beaches hold up in storm, despite fears of December repeat

Pinellas County’s beaches held up well against Tuesday’s storm, officials said Wednesday.

That was a relief: Forecasters had warned before the storm of similarities between Tuesday’s system and the December storm that battered the Pinellas coast and set back months of work to restore dunes eroded by Hurricane Idalia.

It was also a sign that the remnants of the dunes, even after being eroded again in December, are helping to protect homes and infrastructure from the waves, said Indian Rocks Beach Mayor Cookie Kennedy, whose city’s beaches were hit hard last month.

“The beach held up,” she said Wednesday. “Everything is working.”

Kelli Hammer Levy, Pinellas County’s public works director, said Wednesday’s storm caused some additional scarping, the term for when sloping dunes are eroded into steep drops.

“But overall the dunes performed well,” she said in a text message.

Tuesday’s storm was, in fact, “quite like the December storm in terms of surge and wave height,” Ping Wang, a University of South Florida professor who researches coastal erosion, said in an email Wednesday morning.

“We are having ‘unusual’ winter storms in that they generated substantial storm surge, (~2 ft above spring high tide), instead of depressed water level that typically comes with cold northerly wind,” he wrote.

But Tuesday’s storm may have done less damage because of when it hit, Levy said. Though it blew in as the tide was rising, winds dropped before high tide.

“Timing is everything with these storms,” she said.

The county has yet to begin new work on the dunes eroded in the December storm, which did the most damage in communities just south of Clearwater Beach, such as Indian Rocks Beach and Belleair Beach while leaving the southernmost shorelines — Treasure Island, Pass-a-Grille — relatively unscathed.

That work, which began in the fall, has been paid for with money from the county’s tourism tax. It’s meant as an emergency measure to bolster a key part of Pinellas’ coastal resiliency while the county continues to pursue an agreement on beach nourishment with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.

The federal agency typically pumps sand onto Pinellas beaches every several years, but that work has been delayed amid a dispute over the Corps’ policies concerning the public-access easements.