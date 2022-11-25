Pinellas beaches man accused in fraud, murder-for-hire case pleads guilty

A North Redington Shores man accused of fraud charges and murder-for-hire has pleaded guilty in both of his federal cases, according to U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Florida.

Alexander Lesczcynski, 24, was charged with wire fraud, bank fraud and money laundering after authorities said he created fake charities and used them for a number of schemes.

Lesczcynski used one such fake charity, Love & Bliss Inc., to apply for two Payroll Protection Program loans and received about $196,000 from the government program. He also attempted a check kiting scheme and tried to deposit $2.7 million in worthless checks in the fake charity’s bank account.

During the investigation, authorities seized more than $337,000 from Lesczcynski and he produced a fake pardon with a forged signature of former President Donald Trump to try to get the money back.

Lesczcynski also tried to grant himself deeds to 10 properties totaling more than $300 million in value. He sent “harassing and threatening letters, emails, and faxes” to owners and lawyers who tried to correct the deeds, prosecutors said.

While in the Pinellas County jail on federal charges, the FBI learned that Lesczcynski was seeking a hitman to kill two of the victims in the deed fraud case who were witnesses in his criminal case. Lesczcynski told a confidential informant he had $45,000 at his home to pay a hitman, according to a U.S. Attorney’s news release, and believed killing the informants would mean the government would have to drop his fraud case. The informant put Lesczcynski in touch with an undercover agent who pretended to be a hitman.

Lesczcynski was charged with one count of murder-for-hire and one count of obstruction of justice for the scheme.

When Lesczcynski is sentenced, he could face up to 30 years in federal prison for the fraud case and a maximum of 10 years in federal prison in the murder-for-hire scheme.

Lesczcynski’s attorney, Ronald J. Kurpiers II, said his client has expressed remorse and believed taking the plea deal was his best option.

“He wanted to do the right thing and enter a plea,” Kurpiers said.